The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.Serving as a destination medical center in the mid-Atlantic region, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is a Level 1 trauma center in Norfolk, Virginia, home to the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance , region's first Magnet® hospital and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital . Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, on the Eastern Virginia Medical Campus, is a large 525-bed medical center, which serves as the primary teaching institution for the adjacent Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS). Our partnership with EVMS combines the latest innovations in technology, research and clinical care, to offer advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services.If you are a new graduate you will be able to participate in our Nurse Residency Program. Sentara Healthcare Hospitals have joined the Vizient/ACCN Nurse Residency Program™ (NRP) which effectively supports new nurse graduates as they transition into their first professional roles. Built on evidence based curriculum developed by experts from academic medical centers and nursing schools across the country, the program focuses on these critical areas; leadership, patient outcomes and professional role. If you have less than 1 year of experience as a Registered Nurse, you will be automatically enrolled in this year long program. The residency curriculum is designed as monthly 4-hour seminar sessions and is considered paid work time supported by your education and leadership teams.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.