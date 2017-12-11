Vascular Stepdown IMCU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is participating in our Early Hire BSN program. We have ten spots open for 2018 senior-level BSN students.



Position Highlights:

Market: 525-bed Level 1 trauma center and tertiary care facility that is dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day. We are the #2 hospital in the state of Virginia and #1 hospital in Hampton Roads. Our adult diabetes and endocrinology programs are nationally ranked at #43.

First in the region to become a recognized hospital. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

Our 27-bed unit is open 24/7 days a week. Must have availability to work 12 hours shifts. Rotating holidays and weekends with other RN staff.

Provides care to patients with end stage renal disease, vascular disorders, abdominal aortic aneurysm, kidney & pancreas transplants, and an Ear, Nose, & Throat population specific to head and neck cancers.

Dedicated to high quality care, patient outcomes, safety, and teamwork is a standard of the staff.

Nurses handle 3-5 patients on this unit based on acuity level.



EARLY HIRE BSN PROGRAM DETAILS:



Early Hire BSN - What is it? An opportunity to secure a position before graduation!!! Senior level BSN nursing students who are hired at a Sentara hospital/eligible unit within 2 months of their graduation, will receive incentives including a monetary bonus within their first month of employment and relocation assistance, if applicable.



SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW:



Once you apply, you can schedule an interview with the Recruiter to discuss this opportunity.

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.



