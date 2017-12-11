This unit will consider new graduate RN's. Senior-level BSN Students eligible!



If you are a new graduate you will be able to participate in our Nurse Residency Program. Sentara Healthcare Hospitals have joined the Vizient/ACCN Nurse Residency Program™ (NRP) which effectively supports new nurse graduates as they transition into their first professional roles. Built on evidence based curriculum developed by experts from academic medical centers and nursing schools across the country, the program focuses on these critical areas; leadership, patient outcomes and professional role. If you have less than 1 year of experience as a Registered Nurse, you will be automatically enrolled in this year long program. The residency curriculum is designed as monthly 4-hour seminar sessions and is considered paid work time supported by your education and leadership teams.







Welcome to Sentara CarePlex Hospital!





About Sentara CarePlex Hospital:

Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va. Other features include specialized services in cardiac, vascular and urologic care, along with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities, a hospitalist program and one of the state's busiest emergency departments.



The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trained physicians. It is also home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the area's first dedicated orthopedic hospital, taking specialized orthopedic care to a new level.



About this Unit:

The Surgery Unit has 20 general surgery private rooms/suites and 18 Orthopaedic private rooms/suites where we provide services for patients who have had either elective or unplanned surgical interventions such as abdominal (i.e. colo-rectal, appendectomy, cholecystectomy), urological, vascular, ENT (thyroidectomy), gynecological (hysterectomy), joint replacements (hip, knee, shoulder), back and neck surgery. We are a knowledgeable group of approximately 33 staff, and our.team is cross-trained to care for both the elective orthopaedic/joint replacement surgeries and the general surgical patient population. We work closely with the surgeons, physical therapy and care coordination in implementing plans of care resulting in positive patient outcomes. The orthopaedic unit has received the Platinum Award for Customer Service for the past 5 years; over half of the team members have been on the team greater than 10 years - Which helps provide an experienced knowledge base for our new team members. We are focused on creating a warm, welcoming and family oriented environment for all members of our team.

Sentara's Culture:

Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:





Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Have questions and want to chat virtually with a Nurse Recruiter?Register here https://goo.gl/5eKsnD

for our weekly virtual chats

Monday through Friday

2PM - 3PM













EHBSN

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.