This unit will consider new graduate RN's. Senior-level BSN Students eligible!



If you are a new graduate you will be able to participate in our Nurse Residency Program. Sentara Healthcare Hospitals have joined the Vizient/ACCN Nurse Residency Program™ (NRP) which effectively supports new nurse graduates as they transition into their first professional roles. Built on evidence based curriculum developed by experts from academic medical centers and nursing schools across the country, the program focuses on these critical areas; leadership, patient outcomes and professional role. If you have less than 1 year of experience as a Registered Nurse, you will be automatically enrolled in this year long program. The residency curriculum is designed as monthly 4-hour seminar sessions and is considered paid work time supported by your education and leadership teams.



Welcome to Sentara Obici Hospital!







About this Unit:

The Cardiac Specialty Unit at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia has 29 rooms, 26 private rooms and 3 semi-private capable rooms, where we provide services for primarily the cardiac population. Diagnoses vary, but patients commonly fall into diagnoses related to acute myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, syncope, heart failure, cardiac dysrhythmias and chronic renal failure. CSU serves as the primary unit for post-cardiac diagnostic and/or interventional procedures - these procedures may include cardiac catheterization, pacemaker insertion, and PCI. This unit also serves as the overflow unit for the primary stroke unit.

Our med-surg/tele unit is staffed 24/7, we have 12 hour shifts - days, nights and weekends. Self-scheduling available. EKG rhythm recognition and ACLS provided within the first year. Cardiac drip proficiency.

We are focused on teamwork and proud to utilize Epic as our EMR.



About Sentara Obici Hospital:

Sentara Obici Hospital is a state-of-the-art facility located on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk. This 168-bed, full-service hospital continues a legacy of providing residents of Western Tidewater with high-quality, patient-centered care. The hospital fully integrates advanced technologies such as Sentara eCare®, the Sentara electronic medical record system, which gives doctors immediate access to health information via a secure network. Electronic medical records enable better collaboration between physicians, elevating the level of care for patients at Sentara Obici Hospital and across Sentara.





Sentara's Culture:

Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:





Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Have questions and want to chat virtually with a Nurse Recruiter?Register here https://goo.gl/5eKsnD

for our weekly virtual chats

Monday through Friday

2PM - 3PM









EHBSN

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.