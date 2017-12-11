Occupational Therapist - FT/Days - Hospital - Virginia Beach General

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Dec 11, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Choose Sentara!

We need an Occupational Therapist for our Virginia Beach General rehab team! This position is a full-time opportunity!

**You MUST have a current CPR certification for this role**

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: Learning Strategies

Other
NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this