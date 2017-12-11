Position Highlights:

Employee Satisfaction: Hampton Road's chosen Employer of Choice for over 10 yearsStability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs. Our nurse retention turnover rate under 5% - significantly lower than the national average of 14.6%.Career Growth: We offer our employees yearly merit reviews, potential annual performance plus bonuses, and a competitive benefits program.Award-winning: Third place recipient of 2016 Virginia Patient Safety Summit for early extubate ventilation initiative in 2015. Market: Sentara Heart Hospital, a quaternary care facility, is the #2 for Cardiology & Heart Surgery center in Virginia and #24 in the nation for best heart programs. Nursing Excellence: First in the region to become a Magnet® recognized hospital. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What we do:

Unit is open 24/7 days a week. We ask our RN's to rotate day or night shifts. Nurses provides service to any patients that has undergone open heart surgeries such as CABG, Valve repair or replacement, aneurysm repair, TAVR, ablations, Heart Transplantation, and Mechanical Circulatory Support devices including the Total Artificial Heart and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), and various lung surgeries.Nurses manage critically ill patients that require intensive hemodynamic monitoring, mechanical ventilation, multiple drug infusions, IABP therapy and CRRT. Nurses handle 1-2 patients on this unit based on acuity level.

Assumes operational responsibility for the development of patient and staff education within designated center(s) population(s). Promotes the application of nursing clinical expertise in a specified patient population. Accountable for defined aspects of staff development, continuing education and professional development of all nursing staff to improve quality and patient safety. Supports system and hospital projects and initiatives. Functions as an educator, facilitator, change agent, consultant, researcher, and leader.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Teaching experience preferred. Specialty professional nursing certification preferred. ACLS required as defined by specific specialty.