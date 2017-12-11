SR EPIC BUSINESS SYS ANALYST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Dec 11, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 6 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
2 yrs experience in a relevant business department being supported required & 4 yrs supporting the Epic application / modules of a relevant business department required, OR 6 yrs experience supporting the Epic application / modules for a relevant business department required. Multiple IT proficiencies/certifications preferred, as available/relevant. Active Epic certification required in one or more of the following, based on the department being supported: Ambulatory Anesthesia ASAP (ED) Beacon (oncology) Beaker (laboratory) Bedtime (bed control) Cadence (scheduling) Clarity (reporting) Cogito Project Manager (data warehouse) Data Courier Administrator Grand Central (ADT) HIM (health information management) HOD (hospital outpatient departments) Identity (patient identity) Inpatient Clinical Documentation Inpatient Procedure Orders Inpatient Order Transmittal Masters Kaleidoscope (ophthalmology) MyChart (patient portal) OpTime (operating room) Phoenix (transplant) Prelude (registration) Radiant (radiology) Reporting Workbench (realtime reporting) Resolute HB (hospital billing) Resolute PB (professional billing) Security and Access Stork (obstetrics) Willow Inpatient (pharmacy)