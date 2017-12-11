This position is responsible for support, enhancement and implementation software applications used within the organization, with a specific focus on the Epic application and modules. Oversees and directs intermediate scale projects or components of large scale projects; develops project plans and timelines and coordination of project resources. Incumbent will identify opportunities to leverage technologies in areas that improve and enhance the business practices by designing and implementing application/product enhancements. Works with and is a liaison to customers and end-users, appropriate IT personnel and software vendors on a regular basis to align technology functionality to operational processes.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 6 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

2 yrs experience in a relevant business department being supported required & 4 yrs supporting the Epic application / modules of a relevant business department required, OR 6 yrs experience supporting the Epic application / modules for a relevant business department required. Multiple IT proficiencies/certifications preferred, as available/relevant. Active Epic certification required in one or more of the following, based on the department being supported: Ambulatory Anesthesia ASAP (ED) Beacon (oncology) Beaker (laboratory) Bedtime (bed control) Cadence (scheduling) Clarity (reporting) Cogito Project Manager (data warehouse) Data Courier Administrator Grand Central (ADT) HIM (health information management) HOD (hospital outpatient departments) Identity (patient identity) Inpatient Clinical Documentation Inpatient Procedure Orders Inpatient Order Transmittal Masters Kaleidoscope (ophthalmology) MyChart (patient portal) OpTime (operating room) Phoenix (transplant) Prelude (registration) Radiant (radiology) Reporting Workbench (realtime reporting) Resolute HB (hospital billing) Resolute PB (professional billing) Security and Access Stork (obstetrics) Willow Inpatient (pharmacy)