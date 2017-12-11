SPECIAL PROCEDURES TECH

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Dec 11, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Performs/participates in invasive diagnostic, therapeutic, and/or interventional procedures in the operative and/or interventional environments under the direction of a qualified physician.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

