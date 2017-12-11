SPECIAL PROCEDURES TECH
Job Description: Performs/participates in invasive diagnostic, therapeutic, and/or interventional procedures in the operative and/or interventional environments under the direction of a qualified physician.
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support
Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing
