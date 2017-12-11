Performs/participates in invasive diagnostic, therapeutic, and/or interventional procedures in the operative and/or interventional environments under the direction of a qualified physician.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below