Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Manager of Rehab Services . Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.

Coordinate and deliver high quality rehabilitation services that meet or exceed customer expectations. Lead cohesive teams that maintain compliance with regulations. Develop and implement strategic plans. Serve as mentor and role model for professional practice. Develop and maintain unit operating budget

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Clinical Rehabilitation Svcs - 5 years

License

Required: Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Speech Pathologist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Leadership, Marketing, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Operation and Control, Service Orientation, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelors or higher in OT/PT/ST required. Previous supervisory experience required.