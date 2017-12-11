MANAGER, REHAB SERVICES
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Dec 11, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Manager of Rehab Services . Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.
Coordinate and deliver high quality rehabilitation services that meet or exceed customer expectations. Lead cohesive teams that maintain compliance with regulations. Develop and implement strategic plans. Serve as mentor and role model for professional practice. Develop and maintain unit operating budget
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Clinical Rehabilitation Svcs - 5 years
License
Required: Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Speech Pathologist
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Leadership, Marketing, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Operation and Control, Service Orientation, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Bachelors or higher in OT/PT/ST required. Previous supervisory experience required.