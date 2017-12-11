SURGICAL ASSISTANT - CERTIFIED
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Williamsburg, VA
- Posted
- Dec 11, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital located in Norfolk, VA is seeking a full time Certified Surgical Assistant to join our cardiac team.REQUIREMENTS Education: Trade School Graduate - Surgical Assistant Graduate of CAAHEP (Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs) accredited Surgical Assistant Program required. Graduate of medical school (foreign or domestic) may be substituted for education if currently certified. License/Certification: Certified Surgical Assistant Will consider all applicants certified by NBSTSA (National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting), NSAA (National Surgical Assisting Association), and ABSA (American Board of Surgical Assisting) in lieu of CAAHEP SA program graduate. Must obtain certification within six months of hire if not available at hire Chat online with the Surg Ass't recruiter every other Tuesday from 2 to 3pm.Click this link to register https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/s/XdpZX/next/login
The Certified Surgical Assistant (CSA) works as a 1st or 2nd assistant to the surgeon and under the direction and supervision of that surgeon may perform specific significant surgical tasks.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL ASSISTANT
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Surgical Assistant - 2 years
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Surgical Assistant
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
