Occasional travel - Student Volunteers may have an opportunity to travel locally. Local travel will be at the students expense.

Please refer to "Conditions of Employment."

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

You must be at least 16 years old; Be enrolled on at least a half-time basis as defined by your educational institution; be in good academic standing as defined by your educational institution.



Applicants who have graduated or will graduate prior to the completion of the Student Volunteer Program are ineligible to participate without proof of future enrollment at an accredited university.



Daily and weekly work schedules are negotiable and will be determined upon completion of the Student Work Agreement.

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:You must be a United States Citizen or National and be at least 16 years old. ANDMust be enrolled or accepted for enrollment at least half-time as a graduate degree-seeking student in an accredited university/college and be in good academic standing as defined by your educational institution ANDSubmit proof of student eligibility and enrollment for the duration of the student volunteer opportunity ANDYou must have a course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a professional degree ANDIn addition to the above, you must be enrolled in a course of study, in an accredited college or university, leading to a graduate level degree or higher in Public Policy, Business Administration/Business Management, Finance, Law or Legal Studies.

Volunteer Service Information: Student Volunteers assigned to teams with Internal Revenue Agents may have an opportunity to travel locally with the Internal Revenue Agents to conduct field case audit. Local travel for voluntary field case audits will be at students' expense.



CONDITIONS OF STUDENT VOLUNTEER PROGRAM:

If selected for this opportunity, you will be required to:



Relocation expenses will not be paid.

Selectees must submit official transcripts and proof of enrollment in a degree seeking program at an accredited university.

Student must sign and adhere to the Internal Revenue Service Student Volunteer Program Agreement.

A representative from selectees' school must sign the Internal Revenue Service Student Volunteer Program Agreement form.

Student is responsible for working with school academic advisor/counselor to request course credits for the IRS Student Volunteer program.

Student must maintain student eligibility and enrollment throughout the duration of the program. Must be actively enrolled at an accredited institution. Graduated students may not volunteer beyond his/her graduation date without proof of future enrollment in an accredited university.

If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal volunteer service.

Provide information to successfully complete a background investigation. Applicants must have a successfully adjudicated FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check) and a NACI or equivalent.

Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9 (http://www.uscis.gov/files/form/i-9.pdf); one must be a valid state or federal government-issued picture identification. Federal law requires verification of the identity and eligibility of all new hires in the U.S. Student volunteer must maintain PIV credential eligibility during their service with the Department of the Treasury.

Undergo a federal income tax verification. Federal law requires all employers to verify the identity and eligibility of all persons selected to volunteer in the United States. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) participates in e-Verify (Employment Verification). IRS will provide the Social Security Administration (SSA) and, if necessary, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with information from your Form I-9 to confirm work authorization. If it cannot be confirmed that you are authorized to work, we will provide you written instructions and an opportunity to contact SSA and/or DHS before taking adverse action against you, including terminating your volunteer service.

The employment of any candidate, including a current employee or a new hire, selected for this position may be conditional upon classification and/or audit of federal tax returns. This audit may include up to 2 years of returns.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and transcripts. Please be sure that your resume and transcripts includes detailed information to support your eligibility for this opportunity; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume and transcripts may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: If you are tentatively eligible for this volunteer opportunity based upon your resume, transcripts, and responses to the application questions, your application may be referred to the selecting official for review and consideration for an interview.



Referral: Qualified and eligible students will be referred in order of date of application. Applicants will be considered on an as needed basis based on the time and date that applications are received until all student volunteer opportunities are filled.



Candidates may be contacted for an interview. If selected for an interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices), students will be responsible to pay for travel to interview sites.

