Customer Service Representative





Do friends and family commend you for your cheerfulness, adaptability, and fantastic listening skillz? Do you get a rush of adrenaline when helping people and solving problems? Can you patiently stand behind someone in the self-checkout lane when they have 50+ items in their cart, including produce? (We know - that last one is tough!)

The Motley Fool is looking for a highly adaptive, fun, and compassionate Fool to join our Customer Service team in delivering world-class support to our highly-engaged customers, potential customers, and fellow Fools. We field hundreds of phone calls and emails every day to answer inquiries ranging from login assistance to product guidance. Like a well-oiled call center (but not your typical call center!), our team rises to every challenge to deliver amazing customer service. The best part? Our customers love us and our services!

If you're ready to take your member experience skills to the next level and become a Foolish Brand Champion, then please consider joining us on the front lines to help the world invest -- better!





What exactly will I be doing?

Answer a wide variety of customer inquiries (via phone and email) about stock picking and real-money portfolio services, account management and billing, sales, renewals and cancels, access issues, and login errors.

Calmly diagnose and resolve basic computer and smartphone issues.

Employ various techniques to improve customer retention and track key performance metrics.

Debrief with your Customer Service Team Lead on the number and types of questions, concerns, and complaints and discuss suggestions for opportunities to top it!

Embody the Motley Fool core values. (Five points if you can name them all on the spot!)

Figure out how to wear a jester cap AND a headset while riding a scooter around the office. It's a skill - trust us.

What qualities do I need to have?

Sincere interest in our customers and their experiences with us.

Interests in personal finance and investing coupled with a heaping helping of empathy.

Strong listening and problem solving skills to properly diagnose customer problems and investigate further if necessary.

Patient, respectful, and kind demeanor.

Adaptability and flexibility in a fast-changing environment.

Ability to plan ahead and stay on track while juggling multiple projects.

Sense of humor is a must. (Five more points for each pun or joke in your application!)

Strong email, phone, and computer capabilities to process around 50 emails and 50 phone calls per day.

Ability to work with an innovative team of problem solving, great-idea-generating Fools.

Technical savvy to assist members with varying degrees of computer and smartphone issues. (Not all cookies are edible, unfortunately.)

Fantastic written and verbal communication skills.

What qualities are good for me to have, but not required?

Investing knowledge and Zendesk experience are huge plusses, like the I-just-found-$20-in-my-coat-pocket kind of plusess.

Experience working with large customer data sets and presenting findings in clear, concise, and actionable ways.

Background in or experience with Customer Retention strategies and key principles.

Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Economics, or related fields.

The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., provides equal opportunity to all employees on the basis of individual performance and qualification without regard to race, sex, marital status, religion, color, age, national origin, non-job-related handicap or disability, sexual orientation, or other protected factor.

We should, however, make you aware that there is one notable exception to this policy. It is our strict and earnest intention — and the company's historical record will bear this out — we will never hire any of the following: robots, replicants, or morlocks. Now keep in mind we are well aware that all of the aforementioned have intentions of world domination in the future, but as of now we have no place for them at The Motley Fool … unless the year is 2122 and the revolution has already occurred. If that is the case we welcome our new robot, replicant, or morlock rulers!!! Perhaps we have said too much?