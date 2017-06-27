ビジネスリード / ジェネラルマネージャー (Business Lead / General Manager) Motley Fool JapanまもなくThe Motley Fool グローバルビジネスに新規追加するMotley Fool Japanは、私たちをこの新しいマーケットに勢いよく突入し、成功に導いてくれるBusiness Lead / General Managerを探しています。Business Lead / General ManagerはFool Japanの日々の経営から長期的目標の実行まで担当していただきます。求める人物像は多能かつビジョンを持った方で、言うまでもなく、The Motley Foolの理念とコアバリューに力を注ぐことのできる方となります。このポジションは幅広いスキルと責任を必要とします。サブスクリプションサービスやファネルビジネス、採用や一流の人財の育成、予測と予算をたてる、自らの測定基準やビジネスパフォーマンスに責任を持つ、ダイレクトリスポンスマーケティング、重要な外部パートナーと協力することの実務経験が必要となります。Fool Japanを栄えさせるために、あなたはMotley Fool Japanのリーダーシップチームにおいて、ビジネスに対する鋭い洞察力、クリエイティブな思考、起業スピリット、内部と外部パートナーとともに協力する能力を持つことが重要となります。もう一度言いますが、起業的マインドセット、数十億ドルのビジネスを監督した経験、日本の投資関連出版について詳しい方であればこの役職にぴったりでしょう。このポジションは日本での募集になります。候補者は日本に在住している、もしくは日本で働くために適切なビザを持っている方に限ります。 仕事内容は以下を含みます。ただし、これらのみに限定はされません。ストラテジーの監督と展開日々の経営管理The Motley Foolのビジネスを日本で実行日本のFoolsをリードして採用、成長、指導を行うFool本社もしくは他のTMFグローバルビジネスでグローバルリーダーシップを持って連絡を取り合うビジネスや、コンテンツパートナーやベンダーと協力して設立していく長期的目標の実行リソースの振り当てビジネスパフォーマンスに沿って予算やレポートを作成する手助け規制基準や実施を設立Fool Globalにおいてベストプラクティスを行う応募資格: バイリンガル (日本語と英語)私たちのブランドと理念に情熱をもつことができる優れたコミュニケーションスキルを持ち、異なる国、時間帯、言語にわたって複数のチームと働くことができるSlack、Skype、Trelloや他のツールを使いこなすことができる起業やスタートアップの考え方を持ち柔軟で素早く動くチームの流れと地盤を築くことができるマーケティングファネルの理解Google Analyticsのスキル、ビジネス展開の経験、投資に対する情熱があれば尚可 -- Business Lead / General Manager, Motley Fool JapanMotley Fool Japan, soon to be the newest addition to The Motley Fool's global business, is searching for a dynamic Business Lead / General Manager to catapult our brand to success in this exciting market. The Business Lead / General Manager will be responsible for both the long-term strategic execution and day-to-day operations of Fool Japan. The ideal candidate demonstrates versatility and vision—and, of course, lives and breathes The Motley Fool's purpose and core values.This position demands a wide range of skills and responsibilities, and requires hands-on experience with: subscription or “funnel” businesses; hiring and developing top-notch talent; forecasting and budgeting; being held accountable to metrics and business performance; direct response marketing; and working with key external partners.A key part of the Motley Fool Japan leadership team, you will be expected to use your business acumen, creative thinking, entrepreneurial spirit, and ability to work well with internal and external partners to help Fool Japan thrive. If you have an entrepreneurial mindset (there's that word again!), experience overseeing a multimillion-dollar business, and are knowledgeable about the landscape for investment publishers in Japan, this could be the perfect fit!This position is based in Japan. Candidates must currently reside in in-country or currently have the proper visa to work in Japan. The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to, the following:Overseeing and developing strategyManaging the company's day-to-day operationsImplementing The Motley Fool's business in JapanHiring, developing, coaching, and leading Japanese FoolsLiaising with Global leadership at Fool HQ or other global TMF businessesEstablishing and working with business and content partners and vendorsImplementing long-term objectivesAllocating resourcesHelping to set budgets and report on business performanceEstablishing regulatory standards and practicesSharing best practices across Fool GlobalQualifications: Bilingual (Japanese: fluent; English: proficient)A passion for The Motley Fool's brand and our purposeExcellent communication skills and/or an ability to work with multiple teams across countries, time zones, and even languages.Comfortable using Slack, Skype, Trello, etc. Entrepreneurial and/or “start-up” mindset to build and lay the foundation and work flow for a flexible and nimble teamUnderstanding of entire marketing funnelBonus: Google Analytics skills, business development experience, a passion for investing