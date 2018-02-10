Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Special Assistant to the Dean of Students - Georgetown University Law Center

Georgetown Law's Office of the Dean of Students (ODOS) is responsible for overseeing student life at Georgetown Law, including management of the school's residence hall, 120+ student organizations, wellness promotion and disability services. The office also provides academic and personal counseling to students, oversees the academic support program, develops and implements a range of co-curricular professional formation programs, and coordinates the school's response to urgent or sensitive student matters.

The Special Assistant, reporting to the Dean of Students, has duties that include but are not limited to:

Serves as office manager of the Office of the Dean of Students, including management of a substantial budget, handling day to day financial transactions, and hiring and supervision of student assistants.

Manages the appointment calendar and periodic travel arrangements for the Associate Vice President/Dean of Students.

Serves as the first point of contact for ODOS, including assisting students, faculty and staff who visit or call the office, often with urgent or sensitive needs.

Plays a key planning and implementation role in various student programs, including a large-scale annual orientation program for 650 JD students.

Provides support to the peer tutoring and student travel programs.

Performs periodic research projects for the Dean of Students.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1 year of full-time, post-undergraduate work experience - preferably in higher education student affairs

Highly motivated, detail-oriented team player

Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks, often under tight deadlines

Ability to work with a diverse range of constituents, including students, staff, faculty, alumni, senior government and university officials, and the public

Superior judgment and discretion

Experience handling confidential documents and matters, preferably in an education setting

Strong technology skills, including proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite of programs - preference for experience with webpage design, editing and management

Experience managing budgets

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Highly organized and attentive to detail

Strong interest in student affairs

Note: Due to the confidential nature of the duties of the Special Assistant to the Dean of Students, the opportunity is not open to students currently enrolled at Georgetown University Law Center.

