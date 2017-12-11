Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director of Orientation, Transition & Family Engagement, Center for Student Engagement - Division of Student Affairs

Georgetown University's Center for Student Engagement (CSE) is committed to providing learning and development opportunities, which complement our Jesuit identity and students' educational experiences. We empower and partner with students to create a vibrant and pluralistic campus community through: leadership opportunities that foster integrity and collaboration; high quality programs that spark curiosity and inspire action; and reflective practice that deepens self-knowledge and awareness.

The Director of Orientation, Transition & Family Engagement is instrumental in designing and implementing programs that build community across our University and prepare entering students for the academic, social, spiritual and interpersonal transition to college. Reporting to the CSE Director, the Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Orientation Programs

Oversees the development and implementation of comprehensive orientation experiences, including New Student Orientation and Pre-Orientation Programs with a variety of campus partners, students, and stakeholders.

Supervises and trains 5 student coordinators and engages them in thoughtful planning and programming for New Student Orientation programs that support the academic, social, spiritual and interpersonal transition to college of first-year and transfer students and their families.

Manages and implements broad and effective staff training for more than 200 student leaders in collaboration with partners across campus, including spring training sessions, the Pluralism Leadership Institute, and intensive fall training sessions.

Develops publications and manages communications with new students and families.

Directs the assessment of Orientation Programs and trainings, including instrument design and administration, data analysis, and programmatic adjustments.

Develops and actively manages the budget for all areas of Orientation Programs.

Student Transition Programming & Engagement

Understands and addresses the development needs of new students and families in transition within the Georgetown community.

Assists students in formulating academic and personal goals for their first year and in planning for their adjustment to the college experience.

Directs the Georgetown Weeks of Welcome program, in collaboration with 2 student coordinators, in helping to ease new students' transition to Georgetown.

Acquaints new students with important resources, policies, and procedures through collaborative programming and creative engagement opportunities.

Increases students' awareness of Georgetown's pluralistic values towards intellectual and personal diversity and facilitate students' understanding of Georgetown's Jesuit mission and values.

Parent & Family Engagement

Equip parents and families with the information and resources they need to support their students.

Provides opportunities for parents and families to stay connected and involved in their student's education experiences.

Participates in the planning and execution of Parent & Family Orientation, New Student Convocation, Family Weekend, and other related activities.

Manage and update the Parent & Family website.

Compiles and produces publications for parents, including New Student Orientation parent materials and Student Affairs e-newsletters.

Professional Development and Support for Campus Initiatives

Participates in and leads divisional and University-wide committees.

Ensures collaboration across departments on services and programs designed to promote new student engagement and leadership development.

Participates in a variety of division-wide and University-wide committees focused on student transition and first-year experiences.

Requirements

Master's degree in College Student Personnel, Higher Education Administration, or a related field

5 to 7 years of professional experience in the areas of orientation, transition, first-year experience and parent and family engagement

Experience in advising students in co-curricular matters to enhance learning and development

Review of resumes will begin on December 15, 2017 and will continue on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

