A member of the HR leadership team, the Associate Director for Rewards will provide input and support to the implementation of the HR strategy. The Associate Director will create conditions, practices and programs to enable GU-Q to meet a core goal of building/retaining institutional capacity. Specifically, this position will be responsible for GU-Q's compensation and benefit programs, including payroll, wellness, and employee recognition. Additionally, this position will be a resource for senior leadership on matters related to organizational change and development.

Duties:

Plan, design and implement GU-Q's total rewards strategy;

Review and evaluate internal practices, processes and procedures affecting organizational effectiveness and make recommendations for improvement;

Review tax protection and tax equalization policies, programs and services; recommend changes as appropriate, while ensuring the policy's competitiveness;

Manage the development and implementation of reward processes, policies and procedures for the GU-Q HR department, to include but not limited to policy implementation, document processing, policy execution, HRIS processes and procedures;

In collaboration with Associate Director for Talent Management, support performance management process;

Work with all levels of management to determine job competencies required for positions at GU-Q;

Responsible for managing requests for leaves of absences (e.g. medical, disability, educational, personal, etc.);

Manage team of two professionals, including setting and reviewing performance objectives, and identifying training and development needs;

Manage repatriation-related processes and procedures for departing employees;

Serve as back up to the Associate Director for Talent Management on employee relations issues, including providing coaching and advice to supervisor and employees;

Others as needed.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree. Masters in HR or related field preferred;

7+ years' human resources management experience with an emphasis on compensation, benefits, wellness and organizational development, preferably in an international context;

Experience working for large and complex organizations;

Proven track record aligning compensation and benefits programs in a progressive environment and designing and delivering new programs;

Strong understanding of compensation and benefits practices in the Middle East and the US;

Knowledge of human resources practice, policies and procedures; US tax laws; federal and state employment and benefits laws;

PHR/SPHR/GPHR, CIPD, CCP, CEB or equivalent preferred.

Position will remain advertised until filled.

