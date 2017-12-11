Mid-Level Application Security Administrator



POSITION SUMMARY: Provide support with the development, configuration, testing, deployment, and integration of PeopleSoft and OIAM Application Security. Provides input for systems development and database administration from a security point of view. Performs business and technical designer functions, including making contributions to business and technical architecture components of the enterprise solution. Apply subject matter expertise to identify, develop, and implement techniques to improve engagement productivity, increase efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues, and optimize cost savings.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsibility over PeopleSoft, OIAM, OBIEE, GRC security solution development, deployment/cutover, and implementation - covering all security aspects of the Enterprise implementation lifecycle.

Assess PeopleSoft, OIAM, OBIEE, GRC and Audit Vault security requirements and provide recommendations for the program.

Build the application security architecture as designed.

Build appropriate roles, permission lists and row level security for all functional areas within each environment.

Work with project work streams to build, implement and maintain security structures for the IPPS-A PeopleSoft, OIAM, OBIEE, and GRC applications.

Routinely audit security in all environments, ensuring that all users are appropriately provisioned for their work function.

Support the troubleshooting of security issues for applications.

Support Agile SCRUM teams during design and development.

Participate in Functional and Technical requirement gathering.

Support Contract Data Requirements List (CDRL) documentation.

Maintain and migrate security across multiple databases in support of database refresh activities.

Analyze and resolve security and access problems in the environments.

Write and maintain documentation related to security design, implementation and best practices.

Interprets requirements, performs highly complex analyses and presents options and recommendations to obtain desired results.

Support Requirements Management Framework (RMF) processes to include; NIST, FIAR, and FISCAM control set analysis and updates.

Conduct collaboration meetings with functional and technical staff and stakeholders

Support authentication and authorization interfaces with DoD systems; to include using PKI, CAC and multi-factor authentication.

Support mobile device design and implementation

Demonstrate leadership in the areas of planning, coordination and meeting customer expectations

Ensure all tasks and milestones associated with security design, configuration and testing are completed according to project management guidelines.

Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple, dynamic priorities.

Effective communication skills and demonstrated experience working in a team-oriented environment

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

3+ years of overall technical experience in system design, project development and production support of large applications/systems.

3+ years of PeopleSoft functional and technical experience with at least 2+ years of experience with PeopleSoft Application Security

Knowledge of Application Security Administration in a PeopleSoft 9.1 or above environment to include People Tools, Role and Permission grant functions, Workflow, PeopleSoft Security configurations, Query Security, User Preferences, Row Level Security, Component Security, etc.

Experience with integrating PeopleSoft, OIAM and other third party products i.e. OBIEE, Enterprise Job Scheduler.

Broad-based knowledge of Security controls, Information Technology, Compliance, and HRIS applications

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment with a strong focus on customer service and solution ownership

Experience with DoD Cybersecurity activities.

Experience with participating in supporting Requirements Management Framework (RMF), NIST, FIAR and FISCAM.

Must have strong analytical skills and can demonstrate strong problem solving skills.

Ability to communicate in a clear and concise manner and success working in Agile Collaboration Teams (ACTs).

Active Secret clearance.

Possess or the ability to obtain one of the following certification: Security+, CISM, or CISSP.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Preferred experience with PeopleSoft HCM 9.x and PeopleTools 8.52 or above.

Oracle Identity Access Management 11g (OIAM) or above preferred.

Oracle Governance Risk and Compliance 11g (GRC) or above preferred.

Experience with supporting Client Agile Methodology.

Experience in working in a DoD environment is a plus.

Experience using SharePoint

2+ years of Identity Access Management experience with at least 2+ years of experience with Oracle IAM.

Possesses extensive knowledge of application modeling principles, concepts and techniques

Experience as an Oracle database administrator and system administrator.

Experience with developing Visio and PowerPoint diagrams



