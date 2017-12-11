Elicit and document requirements and specifications from functional users and subject matter experts

Translates customer requirements into a best fit within the application, and supports development of application, processes and documentation for the SDLC

Develop and maintain standard systems requirement documents including but not limited to: business process workflows, Functional Requirements Documents; Requirement Traceability Matrix, and use cases.

Support application configuration and security setup as needed

Implement complex enterprise system configurations and end to end development design

Create business process models and identify business process improvements

Review and comment on proposed functional/capability configuration for each of the product modules

Evaluation and feedback on system and functional design documents, test plans and scenarios, and other associated artifacts

Define test scenarios based on requirements; create test scripts to prove each scenario through system and user acceptance testing.

Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple, dynamic priorities.

Effective communication skills and demonstrated experience working in a team-oriented environment

Apply HCM knowledge and industry best practices in developing the to-be business processes and procedures.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or other technically relevant degree

Versed in the design, implementation, test and deployment of PeopleSoft ERP HCM version 9.x

8+ years of experience with a minimum of 3 years of functional experience with PeopleSoft HCM 9.x

6+ years of functional experience with one or more of the following PeopleSoft modules: HR Core, Global Payroll, Base Benefits, Benefits Administration, Time and Labor, Talent Acquisition, Workflow and Self Service

Must be a team player and able to adjust to a dynamic working environment

Must have strong written, verbal, and listening skills

Must have strong analytical skills and can demonstrate strong problem solving skills.

Ability to communicate in a clear and concise manner and success working in Integrated Product Teams (IPTs)

Active Secret clearance

Experience with PeopleSoft HCM 9.2

ERP implementation experience in large scale projects

Provides expertise to ensure functional business requirements and process issues are resolved using comprehensive enterprise applications solutions. Work with senior managers to identify and solve functional area issues, design solutions, develop conceptual models, translate functional area requirements into technical requirements, and support design and implementation of enterprise application solutions (such as ERP). Plans or generates data bases and/or models from business systems and data requirements planning. Provides future business strategies from a data or systems point of view. Analyze information system baseline and perform a "gap analysis” between the baseline, user operational requirements, and the operating capability of products.#AW