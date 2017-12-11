POSITION SUMMARY: Provide Enterprise Security Architecture support to the design, development, configuration, testing, deployment and integration for PeopleSoft Applications, OBIEE, Oracle Identity Access Manager Suite, Oracle Governance, Risk and Compliance Software, Audit Vault/Database Firewall. Provides input for systems design, development and database administration from a security point of view. Performs business and technical designer functions, including making contributions to business and technical architecture components of the enterprise solution. Apply subject matter expertise to identify, design, develop, and implement techniques to improve engagement productivity and agility, increase security efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues, and optimize cost savings.



RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsibility over PeopleSoft, OIAM Suite, OBIEE, GRC and Audit Vault/Database Firewall security solution design, development, deployment/cutover, and implementation - covering all security aspects of the Enterprise implementation lifecycle.

Assess PeopleSoft, OIAM, OBIEE, GRC and Audit Vault/Database Firewall security requirements and provide recommendations for the program.

Design and build the security architecture for the entire enterprise architecture.

Support the design and review the development of all roles, permission lists and row level security in all functional areas within each application and environment. To include, ensuring compliancy with Role Based Access Controls and Attribute Based Access Controls.

Work with project work streams to design, implement and maintain security structures for the PeopleSoft, OIAM Suite, OBIEE, GRC and Audit Vault applications.

Routinely support audit security efforts in all environments, ensuring that all findings are addressed.

Support the troubleshooting of security architectural issues for applications.

Support Agile SCRUM teams and Agile software during design and development.

Participate in Functional and Technical requirements gathering.

Support Contract Data Requirements List (CDRL) documentation.

Design, Develop and support a security migration methodology across multiple application environments.

Analyze security access problems in the project environments.

Write and maintain documentation related to security design, implementation and best practices.

Interpret requirements, performs highly complex analyses and presents options and recommendations to obtain desired solution.

Support Risk Management Framework (RMF), NIST, FIAR and FISCAM analysis and updates.

Conduct collaboration meetings with functional and technical staff and stakeholders

Design and support authentication and authorization interfaces with DoD systems; to include using PKI, CAC and multi-factor authentication.

Support mobile device design and implementation

Demonstrate an aggressive pursuit in driving a solution in the area of planning, coordination and meeting customer expectations.

Ensure all tasks and milestones associated with security design, configuration and testing are completed according to project management guidelines.

Ability to meet deadlines and support/manage multiple, dynamic priorities.

Effective communication skills and demonstrated experience working in a team-oriented environment



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Active Secret clearance.

5+ years of overall technical experience in system design, project development and production support of large applications/systems.

4+ years of PeopleSoft functional and technical experience with at least 4+ years of experience with PeopleSoft Application Security

4+ years of Identity Access Management experience with at least 4+ years of experience with Oracle IAM Suite.

Knowledge of Application Security Administration in a PeopleSoft 9.1 or above environment to include People Tools, Role and Permission grant functions, Workflow, PeopleSoft Security configurations, Query Security, User Preferences, Row Level Security, Component Security, etc.

Experience with integrating PeopleSoft, Applications, OIAM Suite and other third party products i.e. OBIEE, Enterprise Job Scheduler.

Broad-based knowledge of implementing Security controls, Information Technology, Compliance, and HRIS applications

Possesses knowledge DISA STIG Compliance.

Possesses extensive knowledge of application modeling principles, concepts and techniques. DoDAF Architecture Framework knowledge is a plus.

Experience as an Oracle database administrator and system administrator.

Experience with developing Visio and PowerPoint diagrams

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment with a strong focus on customer service and solution ownership

Experience with DoD Information Assurance activities.

Experience with participating in supporting Risk Management Framework (RMF), NIST, FIAR and FISCAM.

Must have strong analytical skills and can demonstrate strong problem solving skills.

Ability to communicate in a clear and concise manner and success working in Integrated Product Teams (IPTs).

Possess or the ability to obtain one of the following certification: Security+, CISM, CSA, CASP, CISSP.



DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Preferred experience with PeopleSoft HCM 9.x and PeopleTools 8.52 or above.

Oracle Identity Access Management 11g (OIAM) or above preferred.

Oracle Governance Risk and Compliance 11g (GRC) or above preferred.

Experience with supporting Client Agile Methodology.

Experience in working in a DoD environment is a plus.

Experience using SharePoint