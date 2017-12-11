Oracle Access Managment Administrator

Employer
AboutWeb
Location
Arlington, VA
Posted
Dec 11, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Technology and Software
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Oracle Access Manager Administrator (Authentication)
AboutWeb is looking for an experienced Oracle Access Manager with a concentration in authentication.

Required Qualifications:
• BA/BS + 7-9 YRS
Current Secret Clearance required; SSBI preferred
• Current Security+ Accreditation required
• 5+ years Oracle Administration, including implementation of authentication and authorization using Oracle Identity and Access Manager
• Detailed understanding of SAAR process
• GIAC (DoDD 8570) Certifcation Tech II Level GSEC
• Direct experience with Oracle OAM 11GR2/12 development

Desired Qualifications:
Candidate should be considered an expert in Authentication and in particular in the installation, configuration, and deployment of OAM/authentication
• 3+ years of experience in developing software applications
• Direct experience with various single-sign-on methodologies
• 3+ years of experience with a SQL-based database
• 3+ years of experience working with Red Hat Linux, Solaris, and WIndows Server
• An understanding of the Oracle SuperCluster technology
• Solid understanding of Oracle Solaris 11


#AW

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this