Oracle Access Managment Administrator
- Employer
- AboutWeb
- Location
- Arlington, VA
- Posted
- Dec 11, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Oracle Access Manager Administrator (Authentication)
AboutWeb is looking for an experienced Oracle Access Manager with a concentration in authentication.
Required Qualifications:
• BA/BS + 7-9 YRS
• Current Secret Clearance required; SSBI preferred
• Current Security+ Accreditation required
• 5+ years Oracle Administration, including implementation of authentication and authorization using Oracle Identity and Access Manager
• Detailed understanding of SAAR process
• GIAC (DoDD 8570) Certifcation Tech II Level GSEC
• Direct experience with Oracle OAM 11GR2/12 development
Desired Qualifications:
Candidate should be considered an expert in Authentication and in particular in the installation, configuration, and deployment of OAM/authentication
• 3+ years of experience in developing software applications
• Direct experience with various single-sign-on methodologies
• 3+ years of experience with a SQL-based database
• 3+ years of experience working with Red Hat Linux, Solaris, and WIndows Server
• An understanding of the Oracle SuperCluster technology
• Solid understanding of Oracle Solaris 11
#AW
