Oracle Access Manager Administrator (Authentication)

AboutWeb is looking for an experienced Oracle Access Manager with a concentration in authentication.



Required Qualifications:

• BA/BS + 7-9 YRS

• Current Secret Clearance required; SSBI preferred

• Current Security+ Accreditation required

• 5+ years Oracle Administration, including implementation of authentication and authorization using Oracle Identity and Access Manager

• Detailed understanding of SAAR process

• GIAC (DoDD 8570) Certifcation Tech II Level GSEC

• Direct experience with Oracle OAM 11GR2/12 development



Desired Qualifications:

Candidate should be considered an expert in Authentication and in particular in the installation, configuration, and deployment of OAM/authentication

• 3+ years of experience in developing software applications

• Direct experience with various single-sign-on methodologies

• 3+ years of experience with a SQL-based database

• 3+ years of experience working with Red Hat Linux, Solaris, and WIndows Server

• An understanding of the Oracle SuperCluster technology

• Solid understanding of Oracle Solaris 11





#AW

