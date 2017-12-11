DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

In this position you will provide full-spectrum Test & Evaluation Engineering Management Support to various USAF acquisition programs within the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio.Essential Job Functions:This position requires a Top Secret clearance (SSBI within the past five years) with Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI-DCID 6/4) eligibility on the first day of employment.Provide expertise necessary to assist in the designing, planning, execution, analysis, and reporting phases of test and evaluation programs (including any applicable FAA and airworthiness certifications and procedures) to assess the performance of aeronautical systems, subsystems, and equipment, as they progress through the various acquisition phases/milestones.Assist in evaluating program technical risk, establish risk mitigation plans, and participate in and/or support oversight of program technical risk reduction efforts as related to test and evaluation.Assist in cost-effective test engineering, planning and execution based on prime contractor/user-provided requirements.Assist with maintaining and submitting annual Program Introduction Documents (PID) to test organizations and review and provide feedback on Statement of Capability (SOC) delivered by test organizations for support of GEOINT testing.Provide recommendations on integrated data processing, software and analysis considerations.Participate in integrated test teams, test readiness reviews and other test related program events as necessary. The contractor shall advise on the adequacy of the program's prime contractor data analysis performed as a result of test flights.Assist with performing data analysis using modeling and simulation techniques, models, computer simulations, or other tools/methods as necessary.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from an ABET accredited university, plus a minimum of 8 years of experience.A minimum of 4 years of your total experience must have been performed on DoD programs/projects.Experience and degree requirements must be in a field relevant to their functional area.Applicant selected will be subject to a U.S. Government background investigation and must meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information: Top Secret clearance (SSBI within the past five years) with Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI-DCID 6/4) eligibility on the FIRST DAY of employment.Possess the necessary experience to assist with preparing, maintaining, updating, and reviewing the full range of test and test-related documentation (such as Test & Evaluation Master Plans, Integrated Test Team Charters, Lead Developmental Test Organization designation memos, AFMAN 63-119 Test Readiness, etc.) for adequacy, specification/performance requirement compliance, conformity with mandatory guidance, and providing recommendations as necessary for improvement.Possess the necessary experience with USAF acquisition management, C4ISR systems, and systems integration management experience solving organizational, communications and program execution issues.Possess the necessary program management/system engineering experience focused on cutting edge technology transition planning for a programmable C4ISR multi-mission, multi-service system that can simultaneously conduct communication relay and translation, GEOINT, Electronic Warfare and Information Operations.Possess the necessary experienced in presenting creative solutions to service organizations that are locked into multi-year schedules and systems.Desired Skills:Graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS), the US Air Force Test Pilot School (USAFTPS), or the civilian National Test Pilot School (NTPS) as a pilot, navigator, or test engineer.Familiarity with multiple intelligence disciplines to include, but not limited to: Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Imagery Intelligence (IMINT), Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), Hyperspectral Imaging, and Sense and Avoid (SAA) Systems.Experience with US Air Force sensor programs for manned and unmanned aircraft.