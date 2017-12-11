BUSINESS AND SUSTAINABILITY COUNCIL MANAGER

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Conservation International (CI) engages the private sector as a catalyst for innovation on corporate contributions to environment and conservation efforts. We convene corporate and environmental leaders to break new ground in the development of green business models and global commitments to healthy ecosystems and sustainable growth. CI’s Business & Sustainability Council (BSC) is a catalyst for innovation, convening corporate environmental leaders to achieve excellence in sustainability, healthy ecosystems, healthy economies and human well-being. The BSC serves as a business leadership forum that allows peer level discussion and engagement on topics of specific interest to the group. We are seeking a Manager of the BSC to develop and implement an engaging annual program to activate BSC members. This is a unique opportunity to help harness private sector ingenuity in support of conservation and sustainability by creating opportunities for companies to engage and learn about issues they care about from CI, thought leaders, leading scientists and other companies.

The Manager will develop and deliver on BSC’s annual program of events which includes the BSC annual meeting, webinars, newsletters, networking meetups, and other activities as outlined in the annual program in order to provide substantial value to existing members of the BSC and to attract new members to the BSC. This position is part of the Business Development team of CI’s Center for Environmental Leadership in Business (CELB).

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and deliver BSC Annual Program to provide substantial value to BSC member and prospect companies:

Implement annual activation plan for BSC members, including welcome packet with the Council book and an annual calendar of events.

Schedule and plan all aspects of BSC events (annual meeting, webinars, networking events, etc.) for BSC members and select prospects, including coordinating event logistics (in collaboration with the host) such as venue negotiations, agenda development, securing speakers, and planning additional field trips and site visits.

Develop robust meeting agendas to highlight leading sustainability initatives, corporate partner case studies, CI projects and other relevant programs and initiatives.

Manage planning meetings of the “Annual Meeting Design Team” comprised of BSC member volunteers and CELB staff experts to develop components of event agendas.

Where possible, secure inkind hosts or supporters for each event to minimize CI’s out-of-pocket expenses.

Oversee support staff involved in planning staff/speaker travel, meeting a/v needs , meals and follow up process.

Work closely with CELB’s Senior Manager of Communications to coordinate development of communications for BSC members and select prospects; and to effectively communicate CI’s messaging and expert niche.

Serve as the primary point of contact for the BSC and liaise with field staff and other CI units to align BSC Annual Program with CI’s priorities.

Grow BSC to support CI’s mission:

Manage the BSC pipeline, recruitment and renewal process, with the goal of increasing the number of BSC members.

Work with the CI’s corporate account leads to manage the prospecting, invitation and follow up process for all members and prospects, including invoicing, acknowledgment letters and recognitions.

Manage BSC recruitment to attract new members, to include hosting of internal BSC briefing/training sessions and identification and stewardship of new prospects.

Distribute strategic marketing and communications materials:

Work with closely with CELB’s Senior Manager of Communications to coordinate BSC communication plan and distribute content, collateral and materials, including, but not limited to, products such as the BSC pitch materials, an up-to-date members only website, thought leadership pieces and information on conservation.org.

Stay up to date on latest trends, innovations and best practices in corporate sustainability to help determine the strategy and approach for enhancing the BSC’s reputation externally and demonstrating value to prospect members.

Other duties as assigned by manager.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position is based in Arlington, VA. Will require occasional domestic travel and/or international travel.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Bachelor’s Degree in environmental science, business or sustainability.

3-5 years of experience in project/event management, with proven success in fundraising.

Demonstrated experience working with company representatives at all levels.

Solid understanding of current trends in CSR and environmental business leadership.

Excellent writing, presentation, communication and client services skills.

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.

Ability to be flexible and work in a changing environment and with a cross functional team.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively, both independently and in a team environment, in an atmosphere of multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressures.

Solid understanding of, and commitment to, CI’s mission and conservation priorities.

Preferred

MBA and experience in Marketing and/or Business Development.

Experience in marketing environmental services within the private sector.

Experience in fundraising for environmental or international development organizations.

To apply please submit your resume, cover letter and references.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.