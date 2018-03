You need to sign in or create an account to save

Global law firm is seeking a trademark Paralegal to support four Partners and three Associates.

Ideal candidate will have:

Minimum of 7 years Trademark experience

Bachelor's Degree with a strong academic record

Extensive knowledge of/experience with SAEGIS, PTO TEAS Systems as well as MS Office Suite

Paralegal certificate

If you meet the criteria and you are deadline-driven, self-motivated and organized, please apply.