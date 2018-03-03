Trademark Paralegal

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Global law firm is seeking a trademark Paralegal to support four Partners and three Associates.

Ideal candidate will have:

  • Minimum of 7 years Trademark experience
  • Bachelor's Degree with a strong academic record
  • Extensive knowledge of/experience with SAEGIS, PTO TEAS Systems as well as MS Office Suite
  • Paralegal certificate

If you meet the criteria and you are deadline-driven, self-motivated and organized, please apply.

