Trademark Paralegal
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Mar 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Global law firm is seeking a trademark Paralegal to support four Partners and three Associates.
Ideal candidate will have:
- Minimum of 7 years Trademark experience
- Bachelor's Degree with a strong academic record
- Extensive knowledge of/experience with SAEGIS, PTO TEAS Systems as well as MS Office Suite
- Paralegal certificate
If you meet the criteria and you are deadline-driven, self-motivated and organized, please apply.