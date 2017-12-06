Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Senior Marketing Associate



The George Mason University College of Education and Human Development (CEHD) is seeking an experienced Senior Marketing Associate with strong project management and strategic development skills and a commitment to superior client service. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Reporting to the Chief Marketing and Recruiting Officer, the Senior Marketing Associate is a full-time professional faculty member focused on supporting and strengthening the colleges enrollment-related marketing capabilities. The incumbent serves in a leadership role with faculty program representatives at multiple levels to develop, implement, and assess the effectiveness of marketing strategies and initiatives to support student recruitment and enrollment across CEHD. Specific responsibilities include:

Develop and manage a systematic marketing function within CEHD, built on an internal agency model, that is designed to execute a high volume and diverse array of marketing and communications projects across CEHD--including the establishment of a project request protocol, standardization of timelines based on complexity of projects and creative staff workload, and management of the creative process and client service experience to ensure projects are on time, on budget, of high quality, and aligned with CEHD and George Mason University branding and positioning priorities;

Serve as the resident expert on marketing, advertising, and other forms of paid media; and in that role, lead and direct faculty teams in the development of strategic marketing initiatives at the college, division, and program levels;

Build, maintain, and optimize partnerships with external marketing resources (graphic designers, writers, video producers) and centralized marketing resources within George Mason University; and

Track the effectiveness of marketing investments utilizing the university customer relationship management, web analytics, and other assessment tools.

Masters degree in business, marketing, communications, or related field is required; or training and work experience at a level that equates to an advanced degree

Demonstrated experience in marketing-related positions (at least three years is preferred);

Demonstrated success in the development and implementation of marketing strategies; and

Strong project management skills. Exceptional written and oral communication skills are also essential.

Agency experience in advertising, branding, and public relations;

Experience working in a higher education setting; and

Strong professional development orientation.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA40Bz at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

