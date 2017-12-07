Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Job Title

Temporary Patron Services Director

Job Description Summary

Summer Dinner Theatre is a signature Montgomery College program that provides our theatre students with an unparalleled opportunity to hone their stagecraft and acting abilities while performing popular musicals for our community audiences. The program is entering the 41st season with two exciting shows planned for the summer of 2018. We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic professional to take a lead role in managing patron services in preparation for the summer season as the Patron Services Director.The Patron Services is responsible for the theatre's box office and front-of house operations, supervising both full-time and part-time staff. The Director of Patron Services reports to the Director of Arts Initiatives.Job Description

This is a temporary position.

Job Responsibilities:

Manages the ticket sales and exchanges with the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Researches, consults, and provides recommendation on food service offerings, catering vendors, and wait staff needs

Handles financial management of ticketing and dinners

Works with the PAC on management of the box office operations

Tracks and monitors ticket sales/subscription trends to plan effective strategies for future subscription and sales campaigns with the Artistic Director and marketing

Coordinates dinner and concession operations with the food & beverage provider

Manages the food & beverage provider

Hires, trains, and supervises full-time, part-time, and student box office and front-of- house staff

Works with the Production Coordinator on room set-up for the seating and buffet

Manages last-minute sales and exchanges; seating of guests; traffic flow to the buffet; wait staff; start of show; intermission; collecting of refreshment payments; and crowd management in emergencies

Serves as the liaison to donors, subscribers, ticket buyers, and members of the general public

Collects and deposits the scholarship checks

Collaborates closely with the Artistic Director to manage the budget and operations to meet the program's goals



This position will have flexible hours during the spring semester but will require a significant amount of time and dedication during the summer in preparation for the performances.

Minimum Requirements:

Associate's degree in a relevant field

At least 5 years of relevant work experience in theatre, food service, or a combination Preferred Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in a relevant field

Experience working with catering vendors on large-scale projects

Experience in theatre front-of-house management and customer service

Application Process:

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment .

As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Successful completion of a background check.

Closing DateOpen Until Filled

Montgomery College is a tobacco-free and smoke-free workplace

For disability-related accommodations, please call 240-567-5353

or send an email to: hrstm@montgomerycollege.edu

Montgomery College is an academic institution committed to promoting

equal opportunity and fostering diversity among its student body, faculty, and staff.