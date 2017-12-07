Temporary Patron Services Director
- Employer
- Montgomery College
- Location
- Rockville
- Posted
- Dec 07, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- R1065
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.
Job TitleTemporary Patron Services Director
Job Description SummarySummer Dinner Theatre is a signature Montgomery College program that provides our theatre students with an unparalleled opportunity to hone their stagecraft and acting abilities while performing popular musicals for our community audiences. The program is entering the 41st season with two exciting shows planned for the summer of 2018. We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic professional to take a lead role in managing patron services in preparation for the summer season as the Patron Services Director.
The Patron Services is responsible for the theatre's box office and front-of house operations, supervising both full-time and part-time staff. The Director of Patron Services reports to the Director of Arts Initiatives.Job Description
This is a temporary position.
Job Responsibilities:
- Manages the ticket sales and exchanges with the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center (PAC)
- Researches, consults, and provides recommendation on food service offerings, catering vendors, and wait staff needs
- Handles financial management of ticketing and dinners
- Works with the PAC on management of the box office operations
- Tracks and monitors ticket sales/subscription trends to plan effective strategies for future subscription and sales campaigns with the Artistic Director and marketing
- Coordinates dinner and concession operations with the food & beverage provider
- Manages the food & beverage provider
- Hires, trains, and supervises full-time, part-time, and student box office and front-of- house staff
- Works with the Production Coordinator on room set-up for the seating and buffet
- Manages last-minute sales and exchanges; seating of guests; traffic flow to the buffet; wait staff; start of show; intermission; collecting of refreshment payments; and crowd management in emergencies
- Serves as the liaison to donors, subscribers, ticket buyers, and members of the general public
- Collects and deposits the scholarship checks
- Collaborates closely with the Artistic Director to manage the budget and operations to meet the program's goals
This position will have flexible hours during the spring semester but will require a significant amount of time and dedication during the summer in preparation for the performances.
Minimum Requirements:
- Associate's degree in a relevant field
- At least 5 years of relevant work experience in theatre, food service, or a combination
Preferred Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant field
- Experience working with catering vendors on large-scale projects
- Experience in theatre front-of-house management and customer service
Application Process:
Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment.
As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:
- Successful completion of a background check.
Montgomery College is a tobacco-free and smoke-free workplace
For disability-related accommodations, please call 240-567-5353
or send an email to: hrstm@montgomerycollege.edu
Montgomery College is an academic institution committed to promoting
equal opportunity and fostering diversity among its student body, faculty, and staff.