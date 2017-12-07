Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Job Title

Temporary Swimming Pool Operator and Lifeguards

Job Description Summary

Job Description

Temporary Swimming Pool Staff Duties:

Operate, monitor and maintain a healthy and safe aquatic environment/facility for the College community. Perform lifeguard and related water chemistry monitoring duties, including but not limited to: staffing the sign-desk and “policing” locker rooms. Perform cleaning and sanitizing duties. Assist with the annual draining, cleaning and refilling of the swimming pool and other related projects and/or activities. Support the pool activities and physical education classes utilizing the facility such as setting up and tearing down rental areas, distributing equipment, opening and closing the facility. Provide information to internal/external patrons concerning College classes and activities, recreational swim and rental programs.

Required Qualifications:

Lifeguards : Montgomery County Approved: Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR with AED Certifications.

Pool Operators : Montgomery County Swimming Pool Operators License and all of the above Lifeguard Certifications.

Preferred : American Red Cross Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR/AED certifications.

Application Process:

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment .

As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Successful completion of a background check.

Closing DateOpen Until Filled

