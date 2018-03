You need to sign in or create an account to save

Responsibilities

The Department of Nursing within the Malek School of Health Professions at Marymount University invites applications for a full time tenure track Assistant Professor of Nursing to join our undergraduate/ graduate programs beginning August 2018.

This is a full-time, tenure-track position with a nine-month academic year appointment. The department is housed in a new state-of-the art sciences building, Caruthers Hall which was completed in January 2011.

*The Assistant Professor of Nursing assumes responsibility for classroom, laboratory, and clinical instruction as well as teaching, advising, scholarship, and service requirements within the nursing program.

*Applicants should exhibit expertise in clinical practice, research and education, and have the ability and desire to teach in undergraduate and graduate programs in Nursing.

*Candidates must be committed to community service, active learning/teaching methods, and assessment.

*Preference will be given to candidates who have teaching experience and recent clinical experience in the areas of Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, Pediatrics, OB/Women’s Health or Medical-Surgical Nursing. Candidates possessing experience in other content areas may be considered.

*The individual selected for this position will be expected to conduct clinical rotations in their area of clinical expertise.

*This is an academic year position with possible tenure track appointment if candidate possesses a doctorate.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s in Nursing with significant work toward the Doctorate. RN license in Commonwealth of Virginia (or eligible for Virginia RN license).

Preferred Qualifications

*Earned doctorate in Nursing or related field.

*Teaching experience, communication and presentation skills, and recent activities in the areas of Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, Pediatrics, OB/Women’s Health or Medical-Surgical Nursing.

*The ability and commitment to use technology and web-based teaching is also preferred.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please include a list of 2 – 5 references along with their relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development in a values-based environment. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The university’s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nation’s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.