Responsibilities

The Department of Nursing within the Malek School of Health Professions at Marymount University invites applications for a full time tenure track Assistant Professor of Nursing to join our undergraduate/ graduate programs beginning August 2018.

This is a full-time, tenure-track position with a nine-month academic year appointment. The department is housed in a new state-of-the art sciences building, Caruthers Hall which was completed in January 2011.

*The Assistant Professor of Nursing assumes responsibility for classroom, laboratory, and clinical instruction as well as teaching, advising, scholarship, and service requirements within the nursing program.

*Applicants should exhibit expertise in clinical practice, research and education, and have the ability and desire to teach in undergraduate and graduate programs in Nursing.

*Candidates must be committed to community service, active learning/teaching methods, and assessment.

*Preference will be given to candidates who have teaching experience and recent clinical experience in the areas of Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, Pediatrics, OB/Women’s Health or Medical-Surgical Nursing. Candidates possessing experience in other content areas may be considered.

*The individual selected for this position will be expected to conduct clinical rotations in their area of clinical expertise.

*This is an academic year position with possible tenure track appointment if candidate possesses a doctorate.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s in Nursing with significant work toward the Doctorate. RN license in Commonwealth of Virginia (or eligible for Virginia RN license).

Preferred Qualifications

*Earned doctorate in Nursing or related field.

*Teaching experience, communication and presentation skills, and recent activities in the areas of Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, Pediatrics, OB/Women’s Health or Medical-Surgical Nursing.

*The ability and commitment to use technology and web-based teaching is also preferred.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please include a list of 2 – 5 references along with their relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development in a values-based environment. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.