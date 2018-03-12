Relocation expenses reimbursed No

No additional requirements to those listed above.

The OGC is interested in students with a knowledge of or interest in the federal practice of law and litigation. The positions are open to 1L, 2L and 3L law students in good standing with strong research and writing skills and strong references.

The Library of Congress is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, and persons with disabilities who meet eligibility requirements are strongly encouraged to apply.



Applicants must submit a complete application package that is received by the closing date of this announcement.



This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the agency.



The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. Applicants with disabilities may be considered under special hiring procedures and must submit an appropriate certificate of eligibility when applying for this position.



The date of certification must be within one year of the vacancy closing date. For more information contact the selective placement program coordinator at 202-707-6362 or email spp@loc.gov.



Appointment/retention is subject to a favorable evaluation of an appropriate personnel security/suitability investigation.



The Library reserves the right to fill a lesser or greater number of vacancies indicated during the life of this vacancy announcement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Completed application packages will be forwarded to selecting officials in the Library who will arrange interviews with promising applicants, based on the application package and desired skills.



