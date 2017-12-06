Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Assistant Director, Georgetown Event Management Services - Division of Student Affairs

Georgetown Event Management Services (GEMS) is a fast-paced, client-centered environment. GEMS oversees facilities ranging from formal lecture halls, historic meeting spaces, multipurpose rooms and outdoor facilities. GEMS fosters an inclusive culture in which the entire Georgetown community can participate in co-curricular learning experiences, managing the largest number of event spaces and facilities at the institution and offering an array of resources and best practices for university planners.

The Assistant Director works with a team to support events, conferences, programs and activities in a wide variety of spaces across the Georgetown University campus. S/he works directly with faculty, staff and students, external clients, vendors and other service providers, and a range of university departments to ensure that events are scheduled efficiently and provided with the equipment, security, accessibility support and technology needed to ensure success. Reporting to the Director of Georgetown Event Management Services, the Assistant Director has duties that that include but are not limited to:

Staff Management & Development

Hires, trains, and supervises the full time Events Manager, Graduate Assistant, and Student Marketing Assistant, administering University personnel policies.

Assists with training for students and full-time staff in technical duties and in quality customer service and event management.

Assures adequate staffing for administrative, event, and facility management.

Assures that student staff members are scheduled to adequately cover events.

Assists with annual performance reviews and staff assessment processes.

Forman Space Management

Oversees events which occur in high-profile spaces and assists with responding to the President's Office and the Office of Protocol regarding high profile events.

Reviews all requests for reservations of Copley Formal Lounge, Gatson Hall, Healy spaces, ICC Auditorium and Galleria, Lohrfink Auditorium, and the front lawn spaces.

Screens for legitimacy of sponsoring group, appropriateness of activity, and suitability of the space.

Assists in determining equipment needs and set-up possibilities.

Ensures that the event sponsors are aware of, and in compliance with, Georgetown University policies and District of Columbia safety and alcohol regulations.

Schedules events and executes strategic events-related programming.

Assures that schedule information is entered accurately in the event scheduling software (EMS) and that printed schedule represents current information about each event, including start and end times, contact name, an event name.

Client Outreach, Training, and Service

Promotes and markets GEMS facilities and services to internal and external clients.

Establishes a plan for elevating and maintaining the highest level of client service standards, including communication, responsiveness, troubleshooting, feedback, and education/training.

Plans marketing and events to showcase event and activity resources for the campus community.

Ensures clients are trained in EMS system use and are able to use technology to support efficient event scheduling and management.

Oversees communications and social media presence, to include website, Facebook page, newsletter, and other relevant outreach channels.

Accessibility Coordination and Director Assistance

In conjunction with the Events Manager, oversees coordination of Accessibility resources for campus events in GEMS-managed spaces.

Manages the process for requesting accessibility-related services, including sign language or other interpretation services, large print resources, entrance and exit route planning to accommodate varying mobility needs, and other resources as needed.

Collaborates actively with staff in the Academic Resource Center to determine how to best serve a range of clients with accessibility needs.

Consults with clients to ensure events planned in GEMS spaces are fully accessible to a diverse audience; and consults and communicates with Office of Risk Management and Office of Compliance to ensure events held in spaces are in compliance.

Makes recommendations regarding policies, procedures, and pricing for use of activity facilities.

Manages operations in the absence of the Director.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 to 5 years of relevant work experience - preferably with events management and/or accessibility support

Energetic and client-centered professional

Ability to provide a high level of responsive service to a range of clients with varying needs

Ability to communicate effectively with clients, partners, student staff and others, and to anticipate and troubleshoot problems immediately

