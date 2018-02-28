Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Associate Director / Academic Advisor, Academic Counseling - McDonough School of Business

Located at the intersection of business, government, and international relations, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business (MSB) develops principled leaders committed to serving both business and society. Through our global perspective, we prepare students to compete in today's international business environment.

The Associate Director / Academic Advisor assists with the execution of the student engagement strategy for undergraduate business students. S/he engages in various types of interactions, including interaction with the following: (a) one-on-one meetings with students about academic issues, course planning, and long-term goals; (b) phone and in-person conversations with parents; (c) phone and in-person conversations with faculty and administrators both within and outside the McDonough School of Business; (d) presentations and meetings to prospective students, current students, and parents, (e) and many written interactions with the various populations described above, most of which are via email.

Reporting to the Senior Assistant Dean/Director of Advising, the Associate Director / Academic Advisor has duties that include but are not limited to:

Advises undergraduate business students on curricular and co-curricular issues and assists with academic planning.

Works closely with students at-risk and on academic probation to provide additional support.

Reviews undergraduate students for graduation clearance ensuring all degree requirements are met.

Plans, implements, and assists in University events such as New Student Orientation, Commencement, Family Weekend, Beta Gamma Sigma Induction, GAAP Weekends, workshops, admissions sessions for prospective students, and community service/outreach efforts.

Represents MSB Undergraduate Program Office on campus-wide committees, such as Honor Council, Case Management Committee, Alpha Sigma Nu, Orientation Committee, First/Second-Year Experience Committee, Admissions Comm., Athletic Comm. and/or Judicial Board.

Maintains a focus on internal and external communications through a variety of media, in addition to advising and project management, for example, print media (magazine, collateral, brochures), social media (Twitter, Instagram), and electronic media (website, display monitors, and newsletter).

.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - Master's degree preferred

3 to 5 years of work experience in higher education - preferably working with undergraduates in a college environment

Ability to work in a supportive and collaborative way with students, faculty, parents, and academic and student affairs staff

Personal desire and skills to advise, counsel, and mentor students

Ability to multi-task and distinguish between essential and secondary tasks during busy periods while paying careful attention to detail

Very strong communication skills (both written and verbal)

Experience with initiating programs and planning events

Preference for familiarity advising students with Degree Works

