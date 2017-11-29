Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Assistant Professor, Experimental/Biomaterials/Condensed Matter (Tenure Track)

The George Mason University, Department of Physics & Astronomy in the College of Science invites applicants for a Tenure-Track Assistant Professor position beginning in August 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.

Responsibilities: The successful candidate will teach both undergraduate and graduate courses in Physics and/or other disciplines within the Departments curriculum. The incumbent will also be expected to establish an independent, externally-funded experimental research program that includes both graduate and undergraduate researchers. The successful candidate will perform standard departmental service activities, mentor students, and will be expected to establish collaborative relationships with Departmental faculty as well as other groups within the University. We suggest candidates consider leveraging their research through collaborations with experimental facilities including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and other government and industrial laboratories conveniently located in the geographical proximity of George Mason University.

Required Qualifications: Applicants must have completed a Ph.D. degree in physics or a closely-related field before the start of the appointment.

Preferred Qualifications: Candidates with postdoctoral research experience are strongly preferred. Candidates with experience in experimental condensed matter physics with expertise in biomaterials, biosensing, bio-inspired functional or structural materials, quantum biology, animal-machine interface, and the physics of living systems are also preferred, however all outstanding candidates will be considered. For more information about the Department of Physics and Astronomy, please visit http://www.phyics.gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for the position number F223Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu; complete and submit the online application and upload: (1) cover letter, (2) curriculum vitae, (3) statement of research interests and plans (no longer than three pages), (4) teaching philosophy (no longer than two pages), and (5) names and contact information of at least three references. Review of applications will begin after February 15, 2017, and continue until the position is filled.

