Labor & Employment Paralegal
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Prestigious law firm in Potomac, MD is seeking a senior level Labor & Employment Paralegal.
Ideal candidate will have:
- 5+ years of experience in commercial litigation and employment law (Labor & employment experience is a must.)
- Document management and production experience
- Trial preparation/litigation calendar management
Candidate must be proficient regarding ESI, e-discovery and electronic court filing. Software experience should include MS Office Suite, Westlaw, Casemap, Summation, Iconnect and Relativity.