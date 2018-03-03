Labor & Employment Paralegal

Employer
NRI
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Prestigious law firm in Potomac, MD is seeking a senior level Labor & Employment Paralegal.

Ideal candidate will have:

 

  • 5+ years of experience in commercial litigation and employment law (Labor & employment experience is a must.)
  • Document management and production experience
  • Trial preparation/litigation calendar management

Candidate must be proficient regarding ESI, e-discovery and electronic court filing.  Software experience should include MS Office Suite, Westlaw, Casemap, Summation, Iconnect and Relativity.

