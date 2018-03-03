Prestigious law firm in Potomac, MD is seeking a senior level Labor & Employment Paralegal.

Ideal candidate will have:

5+ years of experience in commercial litigation and employment law (Labor & employment experience is a must.)

Document management and production experience

Trial preparation/litigation calendar management

Candidate must be proficient regarding ESI, e-discovery and electronic court filing. Software experience should include MS Office Suite, Westlaw, Casemap, Summation, Iconnect and Relativity.