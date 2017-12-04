Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Dean, College of Humanities and Social Sciences



George Mason University, Virginias largest public research institution, seeks an energetic and entrepreneurial academic leader to serve as the next Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS). Ranked by the U.S. News and World Report as one of the most innovative national universities, Mason is located in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with unsurpassed geographical access to the U.S. government, international organizations, and major corporations across a myriad of industries. With 1,800 faculty throughout 10 schools and colleges, the University enrolls 36,000 students from all 50 states and 130 countries on three northern Virginia campuses. It also has an international campus, Mason Korea in Songdo, which attracts students from East Asia, Southeast Asia, and beyond.



Mason was established in 1957 as University College, the northern Virginia branch of the University of Virginia. In the decades since, it has been on a steep and pronounced growth trajectory. It is now a major national university and a leader in teaching and learning, research, access, and diversity and inclusion: the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education includes George Mason University among institutions in the “Highest Research Activity” (R1) category, and Mason is the most diverse public university in Virginia. Consistently ranked among the top-300 universities in the world, Mason has been cited by U.S. News as one of the nations best schools for creating an environment in which all students can thrive.



The College of Humanities and Social Sciences is the Universitys largest unit, with almost 400 full-time faculty. In Fall 2017 it enrolled one-quarter of all of the Universitys undergraduate students and 14 percent of all graduate students. It offers 27 majors, 56 minors, 14 masters degrees (plus a master of arts in interdisciplinary studies and a master of fine arts in creative writing), 9 doctoral degrees, and a variety of graduate certificates. In addition, faculty and students are highly active in research, with external research funding to the college averaging $15-$20 million annually. Over the years, the Colleges faculty has included two Nobel Laureates, two Pulitzer Prize winners, six Guggenheim recipients, and two MacArthur Fellows.



Reporting to the Provost and Executive Vice President, the Dean will work collaboratively and collegially within the College and across the University, providing visionary and creative leadership, enabling innovation in learning, nurturing path-breaking scholarship, and furthering the reputation and reach of the College and University. The Dean will manage and increase resources, cultivate external partnerships, and attract attention and financial support for CHSS. The Dean is a member of the Presidents Council and the Provosts Academic Council. The successful candidate will possess credentials for appointment at the rank of full professor, including a terminal degree and an outstanding record of accomplishment in teaching and scholarship.



Isaacson, Miller, the national executive search firm, has been retained to support the search committee in this effort. Please direct all applications, nominations, and inquiries to them at www.imsearch.com/6436 Candidates may access the full position description, including responsibilities and required qualifications, via this link.

Special Instructions : Before submitting the information requested on this page, please submit your application electronically and in confidence to:



Anita Tien or Joanna Cook Isaacson, Miller http://www.imsearch.com/search-detail/S6-436 263 Summer Street, 7th Floor Boston, MA 02210



Candidates are encouraged to submit certain demographic information through this George Mason University Career Opportunities Portal by selecting the Apply for this Job link above.

