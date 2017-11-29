Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Assistant Professor of Genetics (Tenure-Track)

The George Mason University, Department of Biology in the College of Science invites applications for our Assistant Professor position. This full-time, tenure-track position is scheduled to begin in August 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.

Responsibilities: The selected candidate will teach undergraduate and graduate courses in Genetics and advise students in the departments undergraduate and graduate programs. Teaching responsibilities will include a lecture section of a core course for undergraduates in both fall and spring semesters and graduate courses such as Human Genetics and/or Evolutionary Genetics, which will contribute to the MS in Biology and the Ph.D. in Biosciences. The incumbent will also be expected to develop and maintain a nationally recognized and externally funded research program in their area of expertise. Candidates from all relevant disciplines are eligible to apply and candidates with expertise in the following areas are particularly encouraged to apply: human/medical genetics, genetics related to infectious diseases, forward/reverse genetics using laboratory or field models, quantitative genetics, functional genomics, and genetic engineering. The successful candidate will have access to significant resources at the Science and Technology campus including the Microbiome Analysis Center and the National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Disease. The new hire will also have the opportunity to collaborate with scientists in the Global Genomics and Bioinformatics Research Institute (GGBRI) which is a cooperative entity among Mason, the University of Virginia, and INOVA and is located 15 miles from the Mason Fairfax campus.

Required Qualifications: Candidates must have a Ph.D. completed by August 15, 2018 in a relevant discipline, share the departments commitment to excellence in undergraduate and graduate instruction, and have the ability to collaborate with faculty and mentor graduate students.

Preferred Qualifications: Individuals with a proven record of external research funding are preferred.

About the Department and George Mason University: The Department of Biology includes 10 tenure-line faculty and 14 term faculty focused on undergraduate and graduate education. The Department has over 1300 undergraduate majors and hires 56 Graduate Teaching Assistants as well as adjunct faculty. Faculty from the Department of Environmental Science and Policy, the School of Systems Biology, and the STEM Accelerator Program also contribute to the biology department through courses and research collaborations. George Mason University is an Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) STARS Silver-rated, innovative, entrepreneurial, public institution of national distinction with a student enrollment of over 36,000. Located in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area, students study in 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties.

Special Instructions : Applicants must apply for position number F6554Z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, a list of three references with contact information, and a summary of teaching experience/philosophy and research interests.

