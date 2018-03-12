Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-04) or equivalent in the Federal service which knowledge of the basic principles & practices related to the management of a health care delivery system. Such experience may have been gained as an administrative officer, management analyst, or administrative or clinical program manager or supervisor in a health care delivery system.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-05) or equivalent in the Federal service which includes knowledge of missions, organizations, programs, & requirements of health care delivery systems in general & in the country at large; knowledge of overall medical service & individual medical treatment facility organization, management, mission, purpose, programs, related requirements in various administrative areas, philosophy, & objectives on a practical level.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-07) or equivalent in the Federal service which progressively responsible analytical or administrative, or clinical management or supervisory experience in the health care field; knowledge of the Missions, organizations, programs, and requirements of health care delivery systems; regulations and standards of various regulatory and credentialing groups.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-09) or equivalent in the Federal service which includes comprehensive knowledge & understanding of medical facility operations to include its organization, staffing, fiscal policies and management, physical plant, internal and external driving policies, as well as interrelationships of flights, elements, and services; comprehensive knowledge of Clinical Quality Management, Performance Improvement, Risk Management , Accreditation and Credentialing principles, practices, procedures and standards.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-11) or equivalent in the Federal service which includes applying statistical, analytical, and evaluative methods and techniques to issues concerning the efficiency and effectiveness of the overall healthcare delivery system; practical experience with quality work processes of the various departments and services devoted to patient care, clinical investigation, ancillary specialties, and support resources; adeptly conducts studies, reviews clinical and business indicators, analyzes findings/trends.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-12) or equivalent in the Federal service which includes mastery of advanced management and organizational principles and practices along with a comprehensive knowledge of the healthcare service field to include the role and responsibilities of the military medical service organization, medical activities missions and responsibilities relative to health services and systems, health-related operating programs and departmental and program interrelationships, organizational structure, interoffice relationships, personnel, and continued objectives of medical activities.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-13) or equivalent in the Federal service which includes expert knowledge of quantitative and qualitative analytical methodologies to determine efficiency, effectiveness, clinical productivity, and clinical quality. Requires comprehension of the concepts and processes of managed care (both within the military and civilian environment); knowledge of principles and practices related to the management of healthcare delivery systems; knowledge of how the various systems (clinical, administrative, managerial, and financial) interact to provide care within the medical environment ranging from the medical treatment facility, the medical Regions and the Defense Healthcare Agency.: At least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the (GS-14) level in the Federal service, which includes mastery of advanced management and organizational principles and practices and a comprehensive knowledge of planning, programming and budgeting regulations, guidelines, processes and fiscal law; and a thorough knowledge of Department of Defense, Defense Health Program (DHP), and planning, programming, and management practices to provide PPBES guidelines and advisory service in support of long-range; mastery knowledge of principles and practices related to the management of healthcare delivery systems; comprehensive ability to provide support to health care management officials by analyzing, evaluating and advising on and/or coordinating health care delivery systems and operations.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link: http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-ADMIN Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:1. Must have knowledge of health administration and managed health care programs and practices as well as general clinical principles and practices as they relate to a military medical environment.2. Knowledge of military commands goals and objectives, the sequence and timing of key operational events and milestones, and methods of evaluating the effectiveness of planning actions related to actual events; and the relationship of the various command entities.3. Supervisory and management skills to establish program objectives or performance goals and assess progress toward their achievement. Master ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.4. Skill in developing budget forecasts, cost projections, financial exhibits, unfunded requirements justifications, POM narratives, offsets and disconnects, reclaims, issue papers, white papers and manpower management.5. Ability to gather, assemble, and analyze facts, draw conclusions, conduct analysis, revise recommended solutions, and package the entire process in briefings, papers, or reports suitable for senior leadership use and decision making.6. Ability to communicate orally and in writing with a diverse group of individuals to include healthcare professionals and paraprofessional personnel. Interpersonal skills in presenting recommendations.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.