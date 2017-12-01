Job Description

Shift: Various

Location: Various

Day off: Various

Posting/Position Details :

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate, and satisfactory completion of an acceptable vocational school and/or training program in plumbing or a related field is required.

Considerable knowledge of and have performed satisfactorily the duties of a journeyman plumber and gas fitter for a period of not less than six (6) years .

Or, an equivalent combination of education and experience.

License :

Possession of a Plumber and Gas Fitter's journeyman's or master's license from the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia or the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission and a Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Cross Connection Device certification.

Possession of a valid District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia motor vehicle operator's license issued from jurisdiction of residence. Safe driving record with no more than four (4) points accumulated over the past three (3) years.

Medical Group :

Ability to complete satisfactorily the medical examination for this class.

Ability to perform strenuous physical tasks including frequent lifting of objects weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally to 75 pounds.

Ability to distinguish basic colors for component, wiring and safety identification.

Job Summary/Duties:

This is highly skilled and technical plumbing work. Employee is responsible for performing a variety of complex tasks involving the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing systems and fixtures and for troubleshooting related problems.

Employees are assigned complex plumbing work in WMATA facilities. Employees are expected to carry assignments through completion independently. Existing rules, regulations and procedures govern the work but employees use considerable judgment in interpreting and applying them to unusual or non¿standard situations. Employees frequently refine and develop their work routines. Work is reviewed in general terms through spot checks and occasional checking of results by a Supervisor, Craft Crew.

Performs inspections, repairs, adjustments, testing, troubleshooting and scheduled maintenance on assigned plumbing equipment in accordance with plumbing codes, diagrams, operation manuals and manufacturer's maintenance instructions.

Performs preventive, scheduled, unscheduled or corrective maintenance, troubleshoots and tests all plumbing systems, components and fixtures. Repair cracked pipes and open clogged drainage systems using hand and power tools, cutting torch, pipe threading and grooving equipment, electric snakes and closet augers, and other types of equipment as required. May work from ladders, scaffolding, hydraulic man lifts and other high rise equipment.

Observes plumbing systems and fixtures in operation to detect potential failures or locate causes of malfunctions. Dismantles devices and removes defective parts. Inspects used parts and equipment for changes in calibration, dimensional requirements and manufacturer's specifications. Tests and calibrates systems and equipment to ensure proper system operations using test equipment or precision measuring instruments.

Maintains complex plumbing systems to include fuel and oil dispensing facilities, equipment washers and steam cleaning devices, air compressors, hydraulic lifts, water and drainage systems, sprinkler systems and gas distribution lines by performing scheduled maintenance inspections and tests, removing, replacing or repairing defective or worn parts.

Maintains plumbing systems, fixtures, and related equipment by performing scheduled maintenance inspections and leak detection tests; soldering or brazing tubing and piping; pouring lead joints and seat equipment; installing and repairing complex combinations of couplings, unions and joints; installing and replacing components in water heaters, tanks, sinks, showers, fuel and oil storage facilities to manufacturer's specifications using approved procedures and test equipment.

Installs, modifies and makes repairs by locating and tapping main line, setting up system routes, placing and cutting route openings, placing hangers for proper level and slope, and determining need for valves, traps and unions to insure efficient system operation. Testing, repair, replacement and installation of back flow prevention devices per local jurisdictional codes.

Interprets building plans, blueprints and sketches to plan and lay out the routing, placement, fall and proper operation of plumbing systems and equipment. Completes routing and placement of systems leading to equipment; seats, connects and tests systems and equipment installed, determines the need for parts to complete the job. Marks positions of pipe and connections in walls and floors using ruler, spirit level, plumb bob, appropriate hand and power tools as necessary.

Ability to perform moderately difficult electrical connections with regards to plumbing, mechanical and hydraulic related equipment such as pump motors, hot water heaters, waste disposals, sump pumps, solenoid valves, motorized zone-control valves, etc.

All work will be governed by existing local jurisdictional plumbing, building and mechanical codes as required by WMATA construction standards.

Completes required documentation and reports for the repair and maintenance of plumbing systems, fixtures, equipment and related components by using the proper forms, tags or log book.

Lays out work assignments, determines methods, techniques and materials needed to effectively accomplish assignments.

Attends on the job and formal training classes; assists coworkers in higher level positions in their assignments or provides job specific training to coworkers in lower classifications.

Responds to and provides assistance in emergencies or incidents such as emergency snow removal.

Performs all tasks and assignments within the established safety practices and maintenance guidelines.

May operate Authority vehicles between work locations.

Work variable shifts, days and nights as required and as provided under existing Union contract.

Performs all other related duties as required.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

