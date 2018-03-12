The EMMES Corporation, organized in 1977, is a privately owned Contract Research Organization (CRO) located in Rockville, Maryland. Emmes is dedicated to providing statistical and epidemiological expertise, computer systems development, data management, study monitoring, regulatory guidance, and overall operational support to clients engaged in clinical and biomedical research. Emmes is seeking a Regulatory Manager .

The Regulatory Manager, Regulatory Operations Support is responsible for the overall oversight, management and operational activities for regulatory document management, including, but not limited to, controlled document management systems, electronic Trial Master Files (eTMF) and electronic submissions (e-submissions).

Primary Responsibilities

Essential Document Management: Develop, maintain, and oversee usage of standardized document descriptions for TMF components and other essential documents, including contract deliverables, generated during product development and clinical trial conduct, based on best practices and Emmes procedures and in conjunction with Subject Matter Experts

Develop, maintain, and oversee applicable SOPs (Project and Corporate) and templates to ensure that routine document management operations are performed in adherence with ICH/GCP/regulatory guidelines and best practices

Establish and oversee document mapping from project team folders to archival systems, including the eTMF and other controlled electronic media, and establishing standardized document naming conventions

Coordinate and oversee document management activities, including archiving, performed by third parties, such as vendors, clinical sites, collaborators, as well as other internal and external team members, as required

Provide Corporate and project-specific eTMF (Veeva Vault) Support

Act as an administrator of the Veeva Vault eTMF system, setting up and maintaining the system in conjunction with the Clinical System Analyst team

Establish and maintain company guidelines and work instructions for eTMF (e.g., TMF set-up, quality management, reports and metrics, TMF quality control (QC)/ quality assurance (QA) activities, etc.)

Lead user training (internal and external) and train-the-trainer training sessions, establishing and maintaining user reference materials for all user types and tracking trained users, user access and eTMF permissions

Track proposals and timelines for eTMF deployment, ensuring project resources are utilized appropriately given their site activation / close-out processes

Oversee and support eTMF implementation at the corporate and project levels, establishing user roles and cross-functional governance to ensure optimal utilization. Assist with optimal eTMF utilization and close out by assisting with the drafting and maintenance of paper to eTMF mapping documents responding to questions, advising on document placement, and trouble-shooting as needed

Develop and maintain eTMF and TMF SOPs and templates according to the TMF reference model

Ensure optimal use of eTMF functionality by analyzing project and industry best practices and transferring manual processes into automated workflows, as possible

E-submissions

Act as liaison between publishing group and projects, educating teams and leading the process to ensure the receipt of publish-ready documents within established timeframes to meet anticipated submission deadlines

Establish and implement processes for finalization and e-submission of documents to Regulatory Agencies, ensuring templates are correct and publishing is straightforward and costs are kept low

PharmD or PhD in a scientific discipline, preferred along with at least 5 to 7 years of relevant experience in Regulatory Affairs. BS/MS requires 8 to 10 years of relevant work experience in Regulatory Affairs or 10+ years of experience with a BS only

RAC Certification Preferred for Regulatory Strategy Role, relevant industry association (AIIM/CQA/CfPIE) certifications for Regulatory Operations Role

Must have in-depth knowledge of U.S. FDA and International regulations, guidance documents, and regulatory process pertaining to drug development, clinical testing and approval, inclusive of CMC, clinical and non-clinical requirements / dossier content and presentation

Working knowledge of GCP and TMF governing regulations, such as the TMF Reference Model

Thorough understanding of records management best practices and core requirements and in Drug Development

Experience with the evaluation, implementation and maintenance of electronic document management systems within the pharmaceutical company setting

Experience evaluating and utilizing third party document sharing tools, such as LiveLink, FileNet, etc.

Experience in NIH-sponsored clinical programs a plus

Experience in line-management and/or mentoring less experienced Regulatory Affairs staff

Strategic thinking, leadership skills, assertiveness, strong technical background, good business judgment, integrity, and excellent negotiation and project management skills as evidenced by past performance on drug development project teams

Thorough understanding of electronic submissions for ICH/FDA compliance to electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) standards

Excellent organizational, planning, analytical, and problem solving skills. Attention to detail required

Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with management, peers, and subordinates. Effectively communicates regulatory requirements and strategies as they affect regulatory submissions to internal and external partners

Excellent verbal and written presentation and communication skills are necessary. Highly motivated, results driven with unyielding predisposition to detail, accuracy and clarity.

Performs duties with the highest ethical standards, delivering only high-quality, compliant submissions to FDA

Consistently exercises sound judgement and effectively prioritizes competing tasks in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Possess high degree of initiative and the ability to work independently

Sound knowledge in MS Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and PDF rendering tools

Interact with publishing vendor to manage timelines, exchange documents securely and communicate document delivery dates RequirementsExperience in the areas of Infectious Diseases, Cellular Therapies, Ophthalmology Medicine, Substance Use Disorders, and/or Child and Maternal Health is a plus Emmes has an outstanding benefits package including: generous tuition reimbursement, professional development and training programs. CONNECT WITH US!! Follow us on Twitter - @EMMESCorp Find us on LinkedIn - The EMMES Corporation

The EMMES Corporation is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, age, or other legally protected characteristics.