** Successful candidate must possess an active security clearance at the TS level and be eligible for DOD SCI access. TS/SCI is preferred.**

The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Division on Engineering and Physical Sciences (DEPS) is broadly concerned with expanding basic knowledge in the physical sciences and engineering and applying science and engineering disciplines in the service of humankind. DEPS works to ensure the effective application and progress of its science and engineering disciplines to provide timely scientific and technological advice to the government, the corporate sector, the professions, and the public in an effort to address problems of national and international significance.

Since 1996, the Air Force Studies Board (AFSB) has served as a convening venue for the discussion of a diverse set of topics of importance to the U.S. Air Force. In collaboration with Air Force leadership, the board develops various program activities related to the development and application of science and technology within the Air Force. These activities involve convening leading experts to participate in consensus studies, workshops, roundtables and expert meetings. Recently, these studies have addressed strategic topics on experimentation and prototyping, defending against hypersonic weapons, and assuring the future scientific and technical qualifications of Air Force acquisition personnel. Current study topics focus on secure microelectronics, software sustainment strategies and developing S&T partnerships.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Associate Director/Senior Program Officer is responsible for developing and managing highly complex programs or projects. The job’s primary focus is either leading studies or managing other types of programs requiring advanced knowledge primarily intellectual and/or analytical in character. Develops program or project strategy and budget, staffing requirements and ensures the program/project meets its stated objectives. Provides innovative solutions to complex problems that impact program's or project’s success. Has authority to take whatever action deemed advisable or necessary, subject only to organizational and departmental policies and rules. Develops prospectuses and projects and negotiates funding with sponsors. Serves as liaison between committee members, the National Academies, and other applicable parties. Has full supervisory responsibilities, including hiring, training, and performance management for assigned staff. Reports directly to Board Director.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES

1. Develops, plans, conducts, and leads research efforts on programs/projects related to expertise. Independently manages multiple/complex program/projects, assembles committees and guides those committees in the consensus building process. Significantly impacts the advancement of science or policy through the successful completion of multiple and complex activities.

2. Serves as a liaison between potential sponsors, relevant scientific and technical communities, and the National Academies. Assists with the coordination of activities among these groups. Makes presentations to inside and outside constituents and entities. Fills in for the Board Director and represents the Academies when needed.

3. Explores opportunities for new programs/projects and develops proposals to have maximum impact. Maintains current and develops new relationships with prospective sponsors and other external contacts. Independently conducts background research on topics for new studies, programs, or activities. Writes prospectuses and proposals for new and continuing funding. Shapes programs/projects through discussions with potential sponsors. Performs fundraising activities to support growth and expansion of project portfolio.

4. Collaborates with colleagues and constituents (e.g., staff within the unit and across the institution, experts and sponsors from federal, state, and local government agencies, foundations, and other organizations) to identify creative ways to work together and employ diverse perspectives in addressing challenges and developing solutions. Forms effective teams and cultivates a work environment that fosters teamwork. Represents the Director, unit, and/or committee within and outside the National Academies.

5. Develops, plans, and conducts workshops, seminars or other convening activities on S&T topics related to area of expertise. Identifies potential expert committee members and workshop participants. Develops strategies to ensure wide dissemination of proceedings and reports.

6. Provides technical expertise in advising and consulting with staff and assists in resolution of problems and inquiries. Represents the organization in outside discussions and technical forums.

7. As applicable, trains and develops staff to successfully perform their responsibilities and encourages development of staff for future roles. May initiate personnel actions and conduct performance reviews. Interprets and ensures consistent application of organizational policies.

8. Responsible for financial management of assigned programs or projects, including overseeing budget and schedule and authorizing expenditures. Collaborates with financial staff to ensure compliance.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Advanced knowledge of the scientific, technical, or policy issues in a related discipline. Strong program/project management and facilitation skills. Ability to understand and share technical/scientific issues with diverse audiences. Ability to solve problems using originality and ingenuity. Ability to serve as a resource to others in the resolution of complex problems and issues. Ability to operate using substantial latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to independently develop and manage multiple and complex projects. Ability to work successfully in a team environment and to form and maintain effective teams. Ability to train and develop staff. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers, employees in other National Academies’ departments, and external constituents through effective communication. Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of staff and constituents.



