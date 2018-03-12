Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Degree: Professional Engineering, to be acceptable, the curriculum must:(1) be in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum;(2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.The Basic Requirement is qualifying for GS-5 positions.GS-7: One year of specialized experience at the GS-5 grade or equivalent under Federal pay systems. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include: performing professional engineering and scientific work concerning the integration of the aeronautics and astronautics sciences within the broad arena of aviation and space exploration and includes related materials, equipment, systems, applications, and components.GS-9: One year of specialized experience at the GS-7 grade or equivalent under Federal pay systems. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include: performing aeronautical science and aviation technology, aerospace engineers develop, test, evaluate, research, operate, maintain, remodel, and decommission aircraft and/or spacecraft; work involving the generation and/or application of theories, principles, practical concepts, processes, and systems related to the science and practices of aeronautics involving designing, manufacturing, and operating airborne vehicles traversing the earth's atmosphere.GS-11: One year of specialized experience at the GS-9 grade or equivalent under Federal pay systems. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include: performing professional aerospace engineering work in the areas of aviation, aerospace defense systems, components, and/or associated equipment in support of the acquisition, development, and/or sustainment of weapon systems and subsystems to include planning, research, design, development, test and evaluation, cost analyses, program and project management, manufacturing, operation, quality management, aircraft flight safety certifications, airworthiness qualification determinations, sustainment, and disposal.GS-12: One year of specialized experience at the GS-11 grade or equivalent under Federal pay systems. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include: performing professional aerospace engineering work in the areas of aviation, aerospace defense systems, components, and/or associated equipment in support of the acquisition, development, and/or sustainment of weapon systems and subsystems; employing scientific and engineering principles to design, develop, test, evaluate, and/or determine maintenance requirements; performing analysis and using systematic, disciplined, and quantifiable approaches to implement, develop, and document projects or tasks; determine the business and technical needs of customers.GS-13: One year of specialized experience at the GS-12 grade or equivalent under Federal pay systems. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include: performing professional aerospace engineering work involved in the application of advanced theories, concepts, principles, and processes to the acquisition, development, or sustainment of weapon systems, subsystems, and/or support equipment; planning, analyzing, and evaluating engineering and technical efforts used to define system/subsystem requirements, translate requirements into design criteria, assess alternative design approaches, and develop system specifications; performing complex and comprehensive analysis and uses systematic, disciplined, quantifiable approaches to determine performance objectives, integration issues, and document system requirements from concept through production, operation, and disposal; serve as a consultant and technical expert to senior subject matter specialists, agency and/or Department of Defense officials responsible for broad program operations.GS-14: One year of specialized experience at the GS-13 grade or equivalent under Federal pay systems. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include: planning, organizing, and directing the activities of the organization, ensuring that engineering work complies with legal and regulatory requirements and meets customer needs; exercising supervisory personnel management responsibilities; performing professional aerospace engineering work involved in the application of advanced theories, concepts, principles, and processes; representing the organization with a variety of installation and functional area organizations.GS-15: One year of specialized experience at the GS-14 grade or equivalent under Federal pay systems. Examples of qualifying specialized experience include: planning, organizing, and directing the activities of the organization, ensuring that engineering work complies with legal and regulatory requirements and meets customer needs; exercising supervisory personnel management responsibilities; performing professional aerospace engineering work involved in the application of advanced theories, concepts, principles, and processes; represents the organization with a variety of installation and functional area organizations.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:Click on the following link to view occupational requirements :1. Knowledge of rigorous scientific and aerospace engineering methods of research and investigation to the solution of complex scientific, engineering, and/or developmental problems.2. Ability to coordinate and communicate with specialists in related disciplines.3. Ability to apply and direct the application of aerospace engineering and scientific methods of investigation and research techniques to the solution of complex science and engineering problems in determining the optimum solution consonant with the organizational objectives.4. Ability to plan, delegate, and accomplish the quality and quantity of work expected within set limits of cost, schedule, and performance by motivating, training, and working with subordinates, superiors, and peers.5. Ability to process or resolve organizational, management, personnel, and technical actions or problems.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.





