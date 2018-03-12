Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Investigating and studying the underlying causes, precipitating factors, symptomatic behavior, and the emotional and practical effect upon the patient of a particular impaired speech pattern; resolving speech impairments; and counseling patients and/or families in the adjustment to the speech impairment (for speech pathologist positions).

Assessing, evaluating, analyzing, and treating communicative handicaps resulting from hearing impairments (for audiologist positions).

Investigating methods to improve the clinical management of communicative disorders and to increase the basic scientific understanding of communicative processes and other factors causing their disruption.

Providing instruction in the principles and bases of communication including clinical techniques and methods of assessment, evaluation, and treatment to audiologists, speech pathologists, and specialists in related fields (such as medical residents in otolaryngology).

Teaching audiology or speech pathology at the graduate level.

Degree: For speech pathologist positions, master's degree that included 18 semester hours in the field of speech pathology with approved clinical practice. For audiologist positions, master's degree that included 18 semester hours in the field of audiology with approved clinical practice. Applicants for positions with both speech pathologist and audiologist duties must have successfully completed all the requirements for a master's degree with 18 semester hours in one of the fields with approved clinical practice and, in addition, must have either completed a minor in the other field or must have had at least 1 year of professional experience in the other field.Evaluation of Experience:Experience must have demonstrated breadth and level of knowledge of the principles and theories of speech pathology and/or audiology; skill in analyzing and interpreting test results in the evaluation of communicative disorders; ability to plan and conduct a program of therapy independently; ability to communicate effectively, orally and in writing; and ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with individuals and groups in evaluating and resolving problems in hearing, voice, language, or speech. Applicants for the speech pathologist/audiologist combined positions must have had sufficient professional experience in both speech pathology and audiology to demonstrate their competence to perform the duties involved. The following are examples of qualifying professional experience that may have been obtained in a hospital, special treatment center for the disabled, university or community clinic, or industrial or educational institution:SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE:For GS-12: Applicants must possess 1 year specialized experience at the GS-11 level or equivalent pay plan. Example of specialized experience involves experience that was obtained in a hospital, special treatment center for the disabled, university or community clinic, or industrial or educational institution investigating and studying the underlying causes, precipitating factors, symptomatic behavior, and the emotional and practical effect upon the patient of a particular impaired speech pattern; resolving speech impairments; and counseling patients and/or families in the adjustment to the speech impairment (for speech pathologist positions); assessing, evaluating, analyzing, and treating communicative handicaps resulting from hearing impairments (for audiologist positions); investigating methods to improve the clinical management of communicative disorders and to increase the basic scientific understanding of communicative processes and other factors causing their disruption.For GS-13: Applicants must possess 1 year specialized experience at the GS-12 level or equivalent pay plan. Examples of specialized experience involves professional experience that was obtained in a hospital, special treatment center for the disabled, university or community clinic, or industrial or educational institution performing research studies to resolve fundamental issues in speech science, hearing and balance deficiencies; investigating and studying the underlying causes, precipitating factors, symptomatic behavior, and the emotional and practical effect upon the patient of a particular impaired speech pattern; resolving speech impairments; and counseling patients and/or families in the adjustment to the speech impairment (for speech pathologist positions); assessing, evaluating, analyzing, and treating communicative handicaps resulting from hearing impairments (for audiologist positions); investigating methods to improve the clinical management of communicative disorders and to increase the basic scientific understanding of communicative processes and other factors causing their disruption.ORTo view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:ANDClick on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:1. Knowledge of contemporary audiology practices.2. Knowledge of anatomy, physiology, acoustics, and applied acoustics; communication, psychoacoustics, and auditory/vestibular path physiology to evaluate auditory and balance disorders.3. Knowledge of principles and techniques in the assessment and treatment of auditory and balance disorders.4. Knowledge of clinical services and the ability to perform them independently.5. Ability to conduct assessments and provide treatment interventions.6. Ability to provide consultation to other health care professionals.7. Knowledge of the principles and theories of speech pathology.8. Ability to perform tests, i.e., bedside swallowing, videofluoroscopies, endoscopies, videostoboscopy, and skill in interpreting test results.9. Ability to assess and manage patients requiring Passy-Muir speaking valves.10. Ability to independently perform diagnostic evaluation and plan and conduct a program of therapy for complex and difficult cases.11. Knowledge of prosthetic and augmentative devices used by patients.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.