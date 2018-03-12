Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

In addition to meeting the Individual Occupational Requirements listed in the above link, applicants must have specialized experience and/or directly related education in the amounts shown below:

Applicants must possess one year of professional optometrist experience equivalent to at least GS-09 or equivalent pay band that demonstrated the ability to perform the work of the position to be filled. This experience includes interviewing patients and conducting examinations; analyzing visual functions; detect evidence of ocular and systemic disease and recommending the referral of cases for medical or other diagnosis; and performing refractions and prescribing vision aids.OR EDUCATION: Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or LL.M., if related OR a combination of education and experience.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 or equivalent pay band that demonstrated the ability to perform the work of the position to be filled. This experience includes applying procedures for the detection of impairment or anomalies; prescribing telescopic spectacles and other vision aids and providing optometric rehabilitation; prescribing fitting, and adjusting contact lenses; giving instructions to students on clinical optometric procedures and techniques; and planning and developing preparing budget estimates for an optometry program.There is no substitution of education for specialized experience at the GS-12 level.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 or equivalent pay band that demonstrated the ability to perform the work of the position to be filled. This experience includes applying and expending knowledge of science/technology to resolve critical, multifaceted problems and/or developing new theories or methods; communicate complex technical, programmatic, and/or management information across multiple organizational levels to drive decisions by senior leaders; lead technology partners in highly complex technical areas to develop strategies for research and development programs; lead development and execution at a broad level in the laboratory to advance the technology mission; lead critical aspects of team or technology are with focused accountability for quality and effectiveness. Integrate efforts across disciplines; consult on complex issues that affect internal/external organizations and/o relationships.There is no substitution of education for specialized experience at the GS-13 level.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-13 or equivalent pay band that demonstrated the ability to perform the work of the position to be filled. This experience includes using judgment and ingenuity in making decisions/developing technologies for areas for areas with substantial uncertainty in methodology, interpretation, and/or evaluation; approach to solving problems require interpretation, deviation from traditional methods, or research of trends and patterns t develop new methods, scientific knowledge, or organizational principles; author and enable authoritative reports, documents, and presentations pertaining to multiple areas of expertise; lead/contribute significantly to program definition and/or planning; pursue near-term business opportunities by exploiting internal and/or external resources; identify and develop mission relevant solutions while leveraging collaboration across the laboratory; effectively seek out and capitalize on opportunities for collaboration to achieve significant results that support organizational goals; sought out for consultation and leadership roles.There is no substitution of education for specialized experience at the GS-14 level.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:1. Knowledge of an extensive range of professional optometric treatment theories, principles, practices, procedures, and standards of professional organizations (such as the American Optometric Association, American Academy of Optometry, and Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare) for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases and injuries.2. Knowledge of the use of ophthalmic lenses, contact lenses, low vision devices, therapeutic medications, diagnostic medications, pre-surgical evaluation and post-surgical follow-up care for refractive surgery patients, and other treatment modalities.3. Skill in performing in-depth optometric assessments through the collection, analysis, and interpretation of data from laboratory results, patient interviews, and patient history and tailoring effective individualized treatment plans for patients of various ages with a wide range of visual requirements and medical diagnoses.4. Skill in providing optometric counseling and teaching in group settings and one on one.5. Ability to develop, implement, and maintain an occupational vision program to address occupational exposure to eye hazards to include the design of ophthalmic devices to meet the visual needs of aircrew members.6. Ability to develop, implement, and conduct process improvement initiatives, collect and analyze eye/vision treatment outcome data, and develop research program documents, evaluations, procedures, operating instructions, and policies.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

