Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

A security clearance may be required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Position will require a Physical

Position will require a Basic Life Support Certification, Neonatal Advance Life Support certification and an Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support Program Certification

Position will require an RN License



SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE:GS-05: Completion of a program of less than 30 months duration or associate degree AND 1 year of professional nursing, OR at least GS-4 level practical nurse or nursing assistant experience under the supervision of a professional nurse OR Completion of a program of at least 30 months duration or 4 academic years above high school or bachelor's degree.GS-07: Completion of a professional nursing program and 1 year of experience equivalent to at least the GS-05 level. Examples of specialized experience would be ability to successfully apply knowledge of established professional nursing concepts, principles and practices to assess the needs of assigned general medical and surgical patients; skill required to provide nursing care to assigned patients; skill required to develop or participate in developing a nursing plan to meet the needs of assigned patients OR 1 full year of graduate education or bachelors degree with superior academic achievement.GS-09: One year of specialized experience at the GS-07 level under the General Schedule, or equivalent pay band in other pay systems, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully apply knowledge of nursing care principles, practices and procedures required to assess nursing needs of assigned general medical and surgical patients; ability to develop or participate in developing a nursing plan to meet the needs of assigned patients; ability to recognize adverse signs and symptoms and to react swiftly in emergency situations; knowledge of pharmaceuticals, their desired effects, side effects, and complications of their use; skill in operating specialized medical equipment such as resuscitators and cardiac monitoring devices; knowledge of a wide variety of medical disorders, for example, general surgery, orthopedic and gynecological; and the normal course of diseases, anticipated complications and indicated therapeutic intervention.GS-10: One year of specialized experience at the GS-09 level under the General Schedule, or equivalent pay band in other pay systems, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to apply knowledge of professional nursing principles, procedures and techniques to outpatients with a wide variety of conditions; alertness and skill in providing care in reacting promptly to emergency situations such as treatment of accident victims; collecting blood and urine specimens for lab analysis; performing procedures, treatments and medical administration for patients; serving as a nursing team leader, including scheduling and directing shift operations; and providing instructions to patients to communicate the plan of care.GS-11: One year of specialized experience at the GS-10 level under the General Schedule, or equivalent pay band in other pay systems, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position applying knowledge of the full range of professional nursing principles, practices and procedures applied in providing services in clinic, home, school and community environments; ability to counsel and teach individuals, families and groups; ability to take medical histories, conduct physical examinations, and communicate results of laboratory tests; ability to assess and treat minor illnesses such as colds, cuts, and contusions.GS-12: One year of specialized experience at the GS-11 level under the General Schedule, or equivalent pay band in other pay systems, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position providing comprehensive professional nursing care to patients; providing extensive follow-up and preventative health care, planning intervention and evaluation of patients care methods for issues and problems; examining diagnose and treating diseases; interpreting and examining findings and test results.GS-13: One year of specialized experience at the GS-12 level under the General Schedule, or equivalent pay band in other pay systems, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position providing effective direct and indirect care to patients and families based on nursing diagnoses indicated by individual needs. Plans, schedules, and provides complete nursing care with the physician leader; provides critical care management through the entire continuum of care: per-hospital, resuscitation, stabilization, support care and rehabilitation; knowledge of anatomy and physiology of the neurologic, pulmonary, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine, renal, hematologic, musculoskeletal and integumentary systems.GS-14: One year of specialized experience at the GS-13 level under the General Schedule, or equivalent pay band in other pay systems, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Skill in setting up and operating specialized medical equipment such as resuscitators, cardiac monitoring devices, EKG units, oxygen analyzers, and ventilators.5. Ability to assess patient care needs, develop nursing care plans, and advise on changes in patient status.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.