Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

General Experience: 6 months of general experience which is any type of work that demonstrates the applicant's ability to perform the work of the position, or (2) experience that provided a familiarity with the subject matter or processes of the broad subject area of the occupation.ANDSpecialized Experience: 6 months of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-03 or equivalent). Specialized experience must include (a) Technical medical laboratory support work such as performing laboratory tests and examinations (chemical, microbiologic, hematologic and blood banking) and preparing reports of findings or (b) technical support work in a closely related field, e.g., biological laboratory technician work, that required application of the methods and techniques for the position to be filled.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-04 or equivalent). Specialized experience must include to conduct test to identify a variety of commonly encountered or expected pathogenic bacteria and fungi for identification to genus and species. Selects methods for obtaining pure cultures of suspected pathogens found on preliminary culture. Selects basic tests to be used and determines need for additional tests to furnish positive identification. Writes report of findings and submits to supervisor.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-05 or equivalent). Specialized experience must include performing specimen collection and processing duties; receives specimens collected outside the lab and ensures appropriateness for tests required; and receives, orders, accessions, and prioritizes laboratory test requests.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-06 or equivalent). Specialized experience must include performing a variety of laboratory tests and examinations which are difficult and complex; completing tests using standard operating procedures or detailed instructions and guidelines; and preparing reports of findings.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-07 or equivalent). Specialized experience must include medical technicians perform difficult and complex laboratory tests and examinations for which procedures and instructions have not been standardized locally. There are typically very many extremely delicate and exacting steps, the instrumentation is elaborate and complex, and the settings and measurements are very fine; the work typically involves significant personal work contacts with pathologists, other physicians, and with patients.ORTo view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:ANDClick on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:1. Ability to make adjustments in work assignments for the laboratory technicians based on established priorities.2. Ability to train and instruct other laboratory personnel, medical staff, students, new employees, reservists and volunteers in proper phlebotomy procedures.3. Knowledge of phlebotomy procedures for collecting blood samples by venipuncture or by capillary method, and for collecting body fluids, skin scrapings, throat or wound swabs, and specimens from patients of all ages including those with collapsed or small veins.4. Skill in receiving patients; providing verbal instructions regarding sample collection process to be followed prior to, during, and after specimen collections; and preparing and reviewing; laboratory slips for required information.5. Ability to recognize signs or symptoms of physiological reactions and act appropriately to prevent injury to and stabilize the patient.6. Ability to think critically and interact with supervisors and employees. Must possess a high personal and ethical integrity to understand critical implications of the laboratory procedures performed and the severe legal consequences with results produced. Skill in effective oral and written communications to prepare correspondence and technical documentation for training and counseling employees.7. Knowledge of computerized information management systems and data automation systems associated with laboratory instrumentation to enter, retrieve, and process available data using appropriate coding systems, formats, and reporting requirements. Knowledge to train others in data system operations, to coordinate requirements with computer specialists, and to interpret computer products.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.