Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Click on the following link to view the Individual Occupational Requirements for the Pharmacy (0660) Series:In addition to meeting the Individual Occupational Requirements listed in the above link, applicants must have specialized experience identified below:At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-07) or equivalent. Specialized experience includes independently developing and preparing special formulas for prescription-dispensing; independently carrying out clinical pharmacy functions of drug selection, compounding and dispensing which, involve a relatively varied range of therapeutic agents.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-09) or equivalent. Specialized experience includes the responsibility for the development of special formulas, extemporaneous compounding?s and special preparations; provide authoritative advice to other pharmacists and to the medical staff on any aspects of such special preparations; serve as the authoritative consultant and advisor on known and potential effects concerning the use of new drugs, those drugs in an investigational and/or clinical evaluation status, or other drugs which do not yet have approval for general use.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-11) or equivalent. Specialized experience includes responsibility for a total pharmacy operation involving technical and administrative problems of considerably greater scope and complexity.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-12) or equivalent. Specialized experience includes responsibility for a total pharmacy operation involving technical and administrative problems of considerably greater scope and complexity.1. Knowledge of medical center and pharmacy mission, policies, organizational structure, operations, methods and procedures; related clinical services, and pharmacy operations; concerned with drug formularies, drug and prescription ordering processes and methods, dispensing operations, drug therapies, medication regimens, and relationship with patient care.2. Knowledge of drug order and prescription order principles including generic/brand drug names, Latin abbreviations, legal requirements, and therapeutic classification of drugs and patient eligibility.3. Knowledge of pharmacy manufacturing procedures, procurement procedures, prepackaging programs, storage and restocking procedures for drugs dispensed by the pharmacy; and of pharmaceuticals, pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and pharmacotherapeutics.4. Knowledge of professional standards defined by The Joint Commission (TJC), American Pharmaceutical Association (APhA), and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).5. Knowledge of safety and security regulations, practices, and procedures.6. Ability to work with information systems and automated and technical equipment, such as Composite Health Care System (CHCS), PharmASSIST, automated dispensing machines, Internet, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Electronic Clinical References (Micromedex/Lexi-Comp)7. Ability to communicate both orally and in writing.8. Ability to plan, organize, and direct the functions and staff of a small to medium sized organization; to provide a high degree of consultant services as a clinical pharmacist; and to serve as a preceptor.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.