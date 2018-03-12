Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Applicants who meet the basic requirements described in the individual occupational requirements are fully qualified for the specified entry grade (generally grade GS-5).Applicants must have 1 year of specialized experiences at the next lower grade GS-05 which includes knowledge of basic professional medical technology principles, practices, and concepts to carry out routine testing in the laboratory areas of specimen procurement, transfusion, hematology, chemistry, microbiology, serology, and urinalysis; demonstrate ability to apply knowledge of the specificity, sensitivity, sources of error, and interpretation of results to analytical procedures performed; identify the causes of problems(technical, instrumental, or physiological) and consults with laboratory senior staff members/managers on alternatives to determine solutions.Applicants must have 1 year of specialized experiences at the next lower grade GS-07 which includes professional knowledge in medical technology principles, practices, and concepts sufficient to develop, evaluate and modify procedures, and to recognize when additional tests are needed to confirm a diagnosis or determine the appropriate treatment plan, and to recommend those additional tests and procedures to the medical staff; knowledge and skill to perform complex and difficult tests in the section; knowledge sufficient to establish Quality Control, Quality Assurance and PM procedures for the section and to maintain, review, and? revise operating instructions.Applicants must have 1 year of specialized experiences at the next lower grade GS-09 which includes performing work in support of (1) the general field of medical technology, (2) one of the disciplines or specialized areas of medical technology, or (3) a field directly related and applicable to medical technology or the position being filled. The work also included: a) provide high quality, full clinical laboratory diagnostic testing support to health care providers to facilitate effective patient care; b) provide reliable referral laboratory services to other military hospitals located in the same geographic area; c) ensure full war readiness capability for laboratory services by active participation in blood donor activities; d) and provide effective training support to the Phase II Medical Laboratory Training Program, establishing and monitoring quality control systems and measures; and providing instruction in the basic theory, technical skills, and application of laboratory test procedures.Applicants must have 1 year of specialized experiences at the next lower grade GS-10 which includes professional knowledge of wide range of medical technology principles, concepts, and methodology to develop and implement a full-service laboratory program; a high level of skill in applying this knowledge in solving very complex problems involving more than one section of a clinical laboratory; knowledge of mathematical and statistical processes sufficient to calculate and convert analytical data to test results.Applicants must have 1 year of specialized experiences at the next lower grade GS-11 which includes professional knowledge of wide range of medical technology principles, concepts, and methodology to develop and implement a full-service laboratory program; a high level of skill in applying this knowledge in solving very complex problems involving more than one section of a clinical laboratory; knowledge of mathematical and statistical processes sufficient to calculate and convert analytical data to test results; knowledge of quality control, workload reporting, and proficiency testing to assure the reliability of data and measure laboratory productivity; management, administrative, and professional knowledge sufficient to effectively manage the work carried out in the laboratory; skill in evaluating new tests and instruments and modifying and adapting standard methods and procedures; and knowledge and skill sufficient to use and maintain complicated laboratory instruments/equipment.Applicants must have?1 year?of specialized experiences at the next lower grade GS-12 which includes professional knowledge of wide range of medical technology principles, concepts, and methodology to develop and implement a full-service laboratory program; a high level of skill in applying this knowledge in solving very complex problems involving more than one section of a clinical laboratory; knowledge of mathematical and statistical processes sufficient to calculate and convert analytical data to test results; knowledge of quality control, workload reporting, and proficiency testing to assure the reliability of data and measure laboratory productivity; management, administrative, and professional knowledge sufficient to effectively manage the work carried out in the laboratory; skill in evaluating new tests and instruments and modifying and adapting standard methods and procedures; knowledge and skill sufficient to use and maintain complicated laboratory instruments/equipment; knowledge of technical, physiological, and mechanical indicators of malfunction (e.g., instrument functions, reaction systems) sufficient to locate and correct errors; knowledge of physiological correlation sufficient to check the validity of results; knowledge of accrediting/regulatory agency requirements sufficient to ensure that work is consistent with appropriate standards; and skill to provide advisory, reviewing, inspecting and training or problem solving services on specific laboratory problems, programs, and/or functions to MTF leadership and staff.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of medical technology concepts, principles and practices sufficient to develop, evaluate and modify procedures.2. Ability to analyze, review and interpret test results.3. Knowledge of instruments, equipment and systems; and their technical and mechanical indicators of malfunction; and to correct and prevent errors and problems.4. Knowledge of medico legal, regulatory, accreditation standards, and Federal and state laws to ensure work is consistent with standards.5. Ability to establish and monitor quality control and quality assurance programs.6. Skill in explaining and instructing on various aspects of medical technology practices, concepts and methodologies and in planning and organizing a training program.7. Knowledge of safety and security regulations, practices and procedures.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.