ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

The basic requirement of a professional engineering degree is fully qualifying for the GS-05 level.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience to at least the (GS-05) grade level under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include test engineering, instrumentation, data conversion, analysis, and evaluation of results.have one year of graduate level educationsuperior academic achievement SAAhave a combination of education and specialized experience.: Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience to at least the (GS-07) grade level under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include applying judgment in the independent application of the methods and techniques or precedents previously learned. Solve problems involving several variables that must be discerned and provide and provided for in the process of completing assignments.have a master's or equivalent graduate degree2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree which provides you with the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of this positionhave a combination of education and specialized experience.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience to at least the (GS-09) grade level under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include the ability to interpret, select, and apply a variety of engineering principles and guidelines. Analyze, investigate, and delineate specifics of the problem encountered and devises ways to meeting engineering requirements.3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D.equivalent doctoral degreehave a combination of education and specialized experience.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience to at least the (GS-11) grade level under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include the ability to research, develop, test and evaluate; procurement and production of munitions, aircraft, and related hardware. Provide technical consultation involving munitions test engineering technology. Determines test requirements and overall objects. Prepare test plans to meet the requirement of the project.There is no substitution of education for specialized experience at the GS-12 level.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience to at least the (GS-12) grade level under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include engineering design and correction of repair procedures. Assume full authority for contract modification and technical recommendations for change order approval. Participate in contract negotiations and award recommendations. Exercise budget control directly supporting the construction, surveillance, and inspection effort. Approves or delegates authority for approval of construction plans, specification, cost estimates, design calculations, construction schedules, contract cost change proposals, and engineering studies.There is no substitution of education for specialized experience at the GS-13 level.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience to at least the (GS-13) grade level under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include plan and program, support contract management, improvement and modernization, advanced strategic planning, marketing, technical symposia, and management of the organization direct and reimbursable budget and verification of test program funds.There is no substitution of education for specialized experience at the GS-14 level.Applicants must possess one year of specialized experience to at least the (GS-14) grade level under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include direct and coordinate engineering, construction, and maintenance programs and approves criteria for specialized critical system design and construction. Plan, develop and implement procedures for review of facility acquisition programs, and military construction programs. Direct engineering sufficiency review of these programs as wee as the total construction until turnover.There is no substitution of education for specialized experience at the GS-15 level.Click on the following link to view education and/or experience requirements for this position:Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of multi-disciplinary professional engineering concepts, principles, practices, standards, methods, techniques, materials, and equipment.2. Skill in preparing design concepts and ability to convey ideas and formulate working drawings using CADD, GIS, and project management/scheduling software programs such as MS Project and Primavera.3. Skill in evaluating state-of-the-art scientific and environmental/engineering technologies and incorporating into the planning, design, operation, maintenance, repair, and upgrade of installation natural and built infrastructure.4. Knowledge of the principles, practices, and policies of professional engineering program management to include program planning and budget cycles, and financial control/budgeting systems.5. Knowledge of contracting principles, policies, procedures, and regulatory requirements as applied to program management.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

