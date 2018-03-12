Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-04 grade level or higher in the Federal service). Examples of this experience include: providing emergency medical assistance and transport that included conducting triage and basic assessment of patient trauma and medical emergencies; stabilizing and administering treatment to patients; and operating an ambulance and ancillary emergency medical equipment.Successful completion of a full 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree, with major study or at least 24 semester hours in subjects directly related to the position OR Combination of Education and Experience.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-05 grade level or higher in the Federal service). Graduate education or an internship meets the specialized experience required above GS-5 only in those instances where it is directly related to the work of the position. Examples of this experience include: to serve as a mental health technician to support services in psychiatry, psychology, social work, substance abuse prevention and rehabilitation Family Advocate, and mental health programs.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-06 grade level or higher in the Federal service). Examples of this experience include: Implements the health providers credentials to meet AF standards. Primary source verifies medical, dental and allied healthcare professional credentials documents and information. Monitors all information and documentation submitted for clinical privileges.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-07 grade level or higher in the Federal service). Examples of this experience includes: performing pulmonary resuscitation when breathing fails to start upon the opening of the airway; obtaining and recording vital signs and other pertinent medical history; transferring patients to the emergency department, reporting observations and care given and assist in providing emergency treatment.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-08 grade level or higher in the Federal service). Examples of this experience include: performing paramedic level emergency medical treatment to provide the most extensive pre-hospital care; performing routine medical technician duties in the Emergency Room, acute care clinic, primary care clinic, or similar type location; calculating dosages considering such factors as potential interaction with other medications, concentration of drugs immediately available, patient weight, etc.; obtaining information from patient required to check-in and screen patient and completes required documentation to include computer data inputs and obtaining and recording vital signs and other pertinent medical history and preparing patient as appropriate for a nurse or physician; assisting a physician in treating emergency patients within the scope of practice as a licensed EMT-Paramedic. (NOTE: Your resume must support this statement).One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-09 grade level or higher in the Federal service). Examples of this experience include:?to provide clinical and surgical care to all eligible DOD individuals authorized medical care; directly assists surgeons and operate surgical equipment; performs task such as handling instruments, performing retraction, holding and cutting sutures; assists with cleaning up of the OR.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-10 grade level or higher in the Federal service). Examples of this experience include: determines patient conditions, performs a variety of less complex techniques at emergency site including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, positive pressure ventilation, control of hemorrhage, treatment of shock, fractures, bandaging, mentally disturbed patients, and initial care of poison and burn patients.1. Knowledge of basic and commonly used medical terminology, medical equipment, supplies, procedures and the major body systems to perform duties such as taking vital signs, medical assessments, trauma assessments and emergency first response.2. Knowledge of the legal considerations of medical care to gather, report and protect patient information in accordance with Privacy Act Laws, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and local guidelines.3. Ability to respond to patient emergencies using resuscitative techniques and first aid procedures.4. Ability to drive, operate and maintain an ambulance or other emergency vehicle.5. Skill in advanced emergency medicine techniques to determine based on the diagnosis of the patient, the approach that will most effectively sustain the patient's life.6. Ability to prioritize treatments for patients having multiple problems.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

