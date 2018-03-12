Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Basic Life Support (BLS) certification is required

A physical therapy curriculum approved by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) or a professional accrediting organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained; and

Completion of the clinical requirements prescribed by the school.Adds Licensure: For all grade levels and positions, applicants must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a Physical Therapist from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States; and must have passed the national Physical Therapy Examination administered by the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (FSBPT).

A graduate or higher level degree that included:For all grade levels and positions, applicants must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a Physical Therapist from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States; and must have passed the National Physical Therapy Examination administered by the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (external link) (FSBPT).Applicants who have completed an approved graduate level curriculum and who subsequently completed additional graduate training in a specialized field of clinical practice designed to assure professional competence to practice in the specialty meet the requirements for GS-11. Additional information concerning specialty practice areas is available at the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) (external link) website.Click on the following link to view the Individual Occupational Requirements for the Physical Therapist position:At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-07) or equivalent. Specialized experience includes: providing high quality professional care in conformance with Air Force and facility standards. Administers, manages, and is responsible for additional clinical/facility duties as delegated.2 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or master's or equivalent graduate degree OR a combination of education and experience.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-09) or equivalent. Specialized Experience is professional judgment in planning and carrying out a treatment program to meet complex treatment objectives. On the basis of their professional knowledge and experience, independently exercise originality in solving problems not covered by the guides and make adaptations and modifications of treatment plans and specific treatment activities and procedures without supervisory guidance or review to meet the complex and highly varying needs of the patients.3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree in a related field OR a combination of education and experience.At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-11) or equivalent. Specialized experience being responsible for a full range of physical therapy patient care, including comprehensive evaluations of patients using screening and diagnostic testing and associated administrative duties at the medical treatment facility(MTF). Knowledge of the concepts, principles, and practices of physical therapy for the treatment or prevention of physical disability or disease. Physical therapists plan and carry out treatment utilizing therapeutic exercise, massage, and physical agents such as air, water, electricity, sound, and radiant energy.1. Knowledge and skill obtained through years of professional training coupled with extensive clinical experience examining, evaluating, diagnosing, and treating through advanced clinical techniques both neurological and orthopedic musculoskeletal impairments in patients with functional and complex physical limitations.2. Knowledge of the etiology and manifestations of the full range of organic and functional physical disorders and their complications (to include but not limited to physical, mental, emotional, social, educational, and vocational problems) contributing to the overall impairment and applying anatomical, physiological and biomechanical principles to address the overall physical dysfunction.3. Knowledge of contemporary rehabilitation theories, clinical research methodologies and current manual therapy techniques applying evidence based reasoning to properly develop a sound and effective therapeutic treatment program and/or research platform. Applying the principals and practice of counseling, instructing patients with physical impairments and disorders on therapeutic prognosis and expected outcomes while integrating their family members to enhance and support these outcomes.4. Knowledge of supervisory and programmed instruction principals to be applied in the training and clinical supervision of graduate students, staff physical therapists, enlisted physical medicine craftsman/journeyman, civilian support staff, resident/intern physicians and other health professionals.5. Knowledge of health delivery and support services within a medical facility, and related services within the community, in order to work as a member of patient care teams, to consult with health professionals and to deliver physical therapy rehabilitative services to both an acute and chronically ill outpatient population.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.