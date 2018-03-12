Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Position will require a Physical Exam

Position may require a Basic Life Support Certification

Applicants must have at least six months of general experience equivalent to the GS-3 level and at least six months of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-3 level. Specialized experience is experience as a nursing assistant in one of several areas of a medical treatment facility such as a hospital clinic or ward, emergency room or similar locationTwo years above high school with courses related to the occupation.Applicants must have at one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-4 level.? Specialized experience is experience as a nursing assistant in one of several areas of a medical treatment facility such as a hospital clinic or ward, emergency room or similar location performing a variety of personal patient duties, technical nursing procedures, patient charting and patient teachingFour-year course of study above high school leading to a bachelor's degree with courses related to the occupation.Only education in excess of the first 60 semester hours of a course of study leading to a bachelor's degree is creditable toward meeting the specialized experience requirements. Education must include courses directly related to the work of the position.Applicants must have at one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-5 level.? Specialized experience is experience in assisting providers with performing physical examinations. Provides explanations and instructions in preparing for laboratory work, and specimen collection. Sets up and performs intravenous fluid therapy, oxygen therapy, urinary catheterization and venipuncture. Observes patients in active labor, blood pressure, post-partum and post-operative periods, checks dressing and symptoms.Graduate education in excess of 9 semester hours or an internship meets the specialized experience required where such education is in a field of study appropriate to the specialization of the position such as education in a program for psychology, psychiatric, or operating room techniques.Applicants must have at one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-06 level. Specialized experience is experience to assist surgeons or nurses by performing technical support duties for surgical procedures ranging from routine to complex high risk. Maintain a current knowledge and answer questions of other employees on procedures, policies, directives, etc and obtain needed information or decisions from supervisors on problems that come up. Selects, assembles, and organizes supplies, equipment, and instrument to the surgeon during procedures by anticipating needs.One Year of Graduate education meets the specialized experience required where such education is in a field of study appropriate to the specialization of the position such as education in a program for psychology, psychiatric, or operating room techniques.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link: http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-TECH Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of common rules and procedures typically required to perform basic treatment, diagnostic and emergency procedures, personal patient care, charting and teaching duties in order to resolve common problems.2. Knowledge of commonly used medical terminology, structures and functions of the human body as well as an understanding of illnesses and diseases.3. Knowledge of medical equipment, materials, instruments and supplies used in diagnostic and treatment procedures.4. Ability to communicate both orally and in writing.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.





