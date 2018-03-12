Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Position may require an appropriate security clearance

Position will require a physical

Position will require a Basic Life Support Certification, Neonatal Advance Life Support certification and an Advance Cardiovascular Life Support Program Certification

Position will require an RN and Nurse Practitioner License

A graduate or higher level degree, bachelor's degree, associate degree, or diploma from an accredited professional nursing educational program is required. This education must have been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs, Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education, or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.Click on the following link to view the Individual Occupational Requirements for the Nursing Series:In addition to meeting the Individual Occupational Requirements listed in the above link, applicants must have specialized experience and/or directly related education in the amounts shown below:The work experience must have equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. At the GS-9 and above grade level, many positions may require experience in a specialty area of nursing.One year of specialized experience at the GS-09 level under the General Schedule, or equivalent pay band in other pay systems, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position applying knowledge of the full range of professional nursing principles, practices and procedures applied in providing services in clinic, home, school and community environments; ability to counsel and teach individuals, families and groups; ability to take medical histories, conduct physical examinations, and communicate results of laboratory tests; ability to assess and treat minor illnesses such as colds, cuts, and contusions; knowledge of and ability to treat chronic health problems such as hypertension and diabetes in clinic or home environments; ability to provide preventive care to healthy individuals including guidance in nutrition, common illnesses, child growth and development.One year of specialized experience at the GS-11 level under the General Schedule, or equivalent pay band in other pay systems, which has equipped me with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position providing comprehensive professional nursing care to patients; providing extensive follow-up and preventative health care, planning intervention and evaluation of patients care methods for issues and problems; examining diagnose and treating diseases; interpreting and examining findings and test results.Official certification from the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools is required for individuals who graduated from foreign nursing schools.For Advanced Practice Nurse (APN) positions, applicants must possess a graduate or higher level degree in nursing from an accredited educational program in the area of expertise or specialty indicated by the position.For all grade levels and positions, applicants must have passed the National Council Licensure Examination (external link). In addition, they must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a professional nurse from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.Applicants for Advanced Practice Nurse positions must be licensed or registered by a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States in the clinical specialty required by the position.1. Knowledge of professional nursing care theories, principles, practices, and procedures to perform nursing assignments of moderate difficulty.2. Knowledge of a variety of pharmacological agents used in patient treatment, the desired effects, side effects, and complications of their use.3. Knowledge of the administrative requirements for proper documentation of patient condition including disease progress, acknowledgement of teaching, and follow up care.4. Skill in setting up and operating specialized medical equipment such as resuscitators, cardiac monitoring devices, EKG units, oxygen analyzers, and ventilators.5. Ability to assess patient care needs, develop nursing care plans, and advise on changes in patient status.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Degree from Foreign Nursing School: Official certification from the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools is required for individuals who graduated from foreign nursing schools.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.